New Service to Help Business Professionals and Job Seekers Optimize Online Presence During Historically Difficult Economy
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReputationDefender, the world's leading online reputation and privacy management company, has launched ReputationGrower, a new, turnkey online service to support job seekers, professionals, and small business owners by building professional websites designed by experts.
Whether interacting with recruiters, clients or personal associates, your online reputation and first-page search results can make or break you. ReputationGrower will help users update and tailor their work-related accomplishments and achievements in a way that is most appealing and ranks well online. Strategies include personal website design and development, social media reviews, content creation, and profile updates on professional networks such as LinkedIn and others. With the increased dependency on communicating via technology during COVID-19, where texts, emails, and web conferences have replaced in-person interviews, ReputationGrower will help job seekers make their best digital first impression.
A new Harris Poll shows that 2 in 3 job seekers and 3 in 5 small business owners are interested in a service that improves their professional presence online. "We designed this new service to help more people put their accomplishments front and center to succeed in this unprecedented new financial climate," said Rich Matta, CEO, ReputationDefender.
Research also shows tha 78% of U.S. adults believe it is very important to look up information about people and/or businesses online before deciding to interact with them.
ReputationGrower's features include:
For more information on signing up and pricing, call (877) 492-8250 or visit www.reputationdefender.com/personal-branding.
About ReputationDefender
