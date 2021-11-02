[July 09, 2020] New Service to Help Business Professionals and Job Seekers Optimize Online Presence During Historically Difficult Economy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReputationDefender, the world's leading online reputation and privacy management company, has launched ReputationGrower, a new, turnkey online service to support job seekers, professionals, and small business owners by building professional websites designed by experts. Whether interacting with recruiters, clients or personal associates, your online reputation and first-page search results can make or break you. ReputationGrower will help users update and tailor their work-related accomplishments and achievements in a way that is most appealing and ranks well online. Strategies include personal website design and development, social media reviews, content creation, and profile updates on professional networks such as LinkedIn and others. With the increased dependency on communicating via technology during COVID-19, where texts, emails, and web conferences have replaced in-person interviews, ReputationGrower will help job seekers make their best digital first impression. A new Harris Poll shows that 2 in 3 job seekers and 3 in 5 small business owners are interested in a service that improves their professional presence online. "We designed this new service to help more people put their accomplishments front and center to succeed in this unprecedented new financial climate," said Rich Matta, CEO, ReputationDefender. Research also shows tha 78% of U.S. adults believe it is very important to look up information about people and/or businesses online before deciding to interact with them.



ReputationGrower's features include: A professionally designed, personalized website that ranks well online

Professional biographies and a mission statement

A presence on top online profile sites

LinkedIn optimization

Social media audit and clean-up

Web monitoring for mentions of your name For more information on signing up and pricing, call (877) 492-8250 or visit www.reputationdefender.com/personal-branding .

About ReputationDefender

ReputationDefender was founded in 2006 to give individuals and small businesses the power to control their digital privacy and reputation. The company continues to pioneer solutions that safeguard and remove personal data from the Internet and build a positive and accurate Web presence for clients. Follow ReputationDefender on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and on the web at www.reputationdefender.com. Public Relations Contact:

Margaret DeJesus, FINN Partners

Margaret.dejesus@finnpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-service-to-help-business-professionals-and-job-seekers-optimize-online-presence-during-historically-difficult-economy-301090684.html SOURCE ReputationDefender.com

