[June 30, 2020] New Study Shows Datos Health's Remote Care Platform Can Increase Patient Adherence to Cardiac Rehabilitation, and Result in Functional Improvement

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datos Health, provider of hospital-grade automated remote care and telemedicine platforms, announced today the results of new research with Sheba Medical Center, showing that tele-cardiac rehabilitation (tele-CR) can improve adherence and exercise capacity among cardiac rehabilitation (CR) patients. The clinical study, Feasibility, Safety, and Effectiveness of a Mobile Application in Cardiac Rehabilitation, published in the Israel Medical Association Journal (IMAJ), evaluated clinical and physiological outcomes, as well as patient adherence, to assess the viability of tele-CR as an alternative option to center-based rehabilitation. The six-month trial, performed with Sheba's Cardiac Rehabilitation Center, is the first attempt to utilize digital health technology for remotely monitored cardiac rehabilitation. "Despite the clear benefits of CR in reducing cardiac mortalities and improving overall quality of life, it is often woefully underutilized for reasons including challenges in attending rehabilitation centers and interference with day-to-day life," said Prof. Robert Klempfner, MD, Director of the Israeli Center for Cardiovascular Research and Scientific Director of the ARC Innovation Center at Sheba Medical Center. "The findings of this study reveal considerable advantages of tele-CR in the increase of adherence to exercise programs and improved patient outcomes. The versatility of Datos' remote care platform and its ability to increase patient engagement and adherence through personalization of the application is integral to making tele-CR a viable option for patients unable or unwilling to partiipate in center-based CR programs."



Study results revealed significant improvement in exercise capacity and consistent adherence among patients, with over 63% completing the goal of 150 minutes of aerobic exercise per week. Overall patient satisfaction with the program was favorable, with a score of 4.05 out of 5. The success of the project resulted in the Israeli Ministry of Health defining a new reimbursement code for cardiac rehabilitation. Patients received a smartphone application with a customized care plan, and monitoring devices that provided personalized feedback following each training session. Datos developed the application and accompanying care team dashboard to provide remote patient monitoring and continuity of care throughout the program. A dedicated care management portal provided care teams with information on patient adherence and progress.

"Remote care and telemedicine solutions are helping health systems to reduce costs and improve recovery through increased engagement between patients and their care teams outside of hospital settings," said Uri Bettesh, CEO and Founder of Datos Heath. "As shown by the Ministry of Health's actions, this can also effect positive regulatory change. However, success of such programs is dependent on developing strong partnerships between healthcare organizations and technology developers. Datos has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Prof. Klempfner and his team at Sheba. This collaboration is further evidence of how together we can bring positive change to the provision of care for the benefit of large patient populations." About Datos Datos is a provider of a robust hospital-grade Remote Care platform representing a groundbreaking, fully automated approach to patient care and data handling. The Datos platform is a true game-changer in that it delivers on the promise and full potential of patient-generated healthcare data, by enabling automation of patient journeys at a highly affordable cost. Datos utilizes advanced analytics and works agnostically across any treatment protocol, patient profile, data source, wearable, and medical device, allowing automated detection, management, and prediction of irregular symptoms. The platform enables the rapid and seamless implementation of remote care within existing workflows and ultimately improves effectiveness throughout care pathways. For more information, visit www.datos-health.com, or email info@datos-health.com. Contact:

