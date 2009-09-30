[June 23, 2020] New Markets and New Profit Streams Made Possible with the Canon ColorStream

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A key consideration for many Transactional Print and Mail Service Providers when looking to invest in digital inkjet technology is the level of productivity and flexibility that a digital print solution offers. Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., is proud to announce its ColorStream series has been recognized by customers across the globe as a productive and reliable solution for printing large volumes of a diverse range of transactional, mail, publishing, and commercial applications. The ColorStream has now attained over 1,400 installations worldwide, in high-volume environments like data centers, print service providers, and specialized commercial printers. "With the advent of inkjet, and the adoption of this technology, we're hoping to be a one-stop-shop for our customers," said Christina Esparza, vice president of operations, InfoIMAGE Inc., a full-service production company based in Menlo Park, CA. "We've had the ColorStream 6900 for about two years now and it's a wonderful piece of equipment for us. It has replaced quite a few older toner-based devices. The web-fed device has really worked for our operation exceptionally well." The ColorStream offers reduced manual intervention and increased production efficiencies and can help busineses market themselves as more of a broad service offering provider for their customers to respond to a variety of their needs. Through this solution, operators no longer have to intervene during production. This provides staff additional time to focus on exploring new market opportunities and expanding the business.



This highly productive and versatile series, including the ColorStream 3000, 3000Z, and 6000 series, has built on a decade of continuous innovation since its introduction in 2011. The ColorStream has printed over 300 billion letter/ A4 pages across the globe, combining outstanding quality and flexibility for the efficient and reliable production of a mix of printed output such as bank statements, direct mailings, ballots, checks, books and other publications. "Since launching the ColorStream series, we've continuously evolved the product series with our customers' feedback and needs in mind," said Michael Poulin, director of marketing, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "By maintaining a close dialogue with our customers, we meet their requirements with the highest reliability, productivity, and quality. Each ColorStream can be tailored to a buyer's needs—from speed and color to security inks and tailored inline finishing integration."

For more insight on why customers choose continuous feed inkjet with the Canon ColorStream Series, please click here. About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY, and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, Inc., please visit csa.canon.com . Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. ColorStream is a trademark or registered trademark of Canon Production Printing Netherlands B.V. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged. © 2020 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved. Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website:

