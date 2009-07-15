[May 15, 2020] New Members Join HawkEye 360's Advisory Board

HERNDON, Va., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the first commercial company to use formation flying satellites to create a new class of radio frequency (RF) data and data analytics, today announced that Terry McAuliffe, former Governor of Virginia, and Chris Inglis, former Deputy Director of the National Security Agency, have joined the HawkEye 360 Advisory Board. Together, McAuliffe and Inglis bring decades of highly valuable experience in the government and defense sectors to HawkEye 360's Advisory Board. "HawkEye 360 is honored to have Terry McAuliffe and Chris Inglis join our Advisory Board," said HawkEye 360's Chief Executive Officer John Serafini. "Both Terry and Chris have distinguished backgrounds that will help guide HawkEye 360 towards our goal of becoming a world leader in spectrum-based geoanalytics, serving the needs of commercial, government and international customers." Terry McAuliffe served as the 72nd Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia and Chairman of the National Governors Associatio. During his time as Governor, McAuliffe implemented record breaking economic development initiatives that helped strengthen the Commonwealth's business environment by meeting the needs of emerging businesses and industries and supporting job creation. He also propelled Virginia to #1 in cybersecurity standards, by bolstering Virginia's cybersecurity ecosystem through the creation of a cybersecurity commission that emphasized cybersecurity policies and infrastructure to better secure consumer transactions and citizen data.



"HawkEye 360 is exactly the kind of business whose growth I encouraged during my time as Virginia's Governor," said Terry McAuliffe. "I look forward to applying my years of experience as a public official to advise HawkEye 360 as it develops its geospatial capabilities for the public and private sectors." A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Chris Inglis retired from the Department of Defense in 2014 following over 41 years of federal service, including 28 years at the National Security Agency and seven and a half years serving as its senior civilian and Deputy Director. He began his career at the NSA as a computer scientist within the National Computer Security Center followed by tours in information assurance, policy, time-sensitive operations, and signals intelligence organizations. Inglis is currently the U.S. Naval Academy's Distinguished Visiting Professor for Cyber Security Studies and a Managing Director for Paladin Capital.

"Across more than 40 years of national defense and cybersecurity work, I have been fortunate to witness firsthand the extraordinary contributions and enduring potential of geospatial intelligence," said Chris Inglis. "I am honored to join HawkEye 360's world-class team in its efforts to enhance and extract value from satellite data for the benefit of its diverse clients." HawkEye 360 uses satellites that fly in a commercially unique formation to independently geolocate the origin of a wide range of RF signals. This proprietary source of data enables HawkEye 360 to locate and analyze previously undetected activity, providing new insights for maritime, emergency response, and spectrum analysis applications. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-members-join-hawkeye-360s-advisory-board-301060259.html SOURCE HawkEye 360

