[April 01, 2020] New Breed Named Best Place to Work in Vermont

WINOOSKI, Vt., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Breed, a marketing, sales and customer success firm, has made the list of 51 Best Places to Work in Vermont in 2020. "We're incredibly honored to have made Vermont's Best Places to Work list for the second year in a row," says Dana Biddiscombe, New Breed's CFO. "One of our missions is to retain talent in the state of Vermont as well as help our local economy grow. I am honored to be running a company that accomplishes that while fostering an environment that our employees truly enjoy working in every day." The list is created annually after evaluating companies across Vermont based on company policies, practices and demographics in addition to surveying employees about their experiences. According to the president of Best Places to Work Group, Peter Burke, the best places to work in Vermont focus on the employee experience. The companies who make the list hre employees who fit in with their team, their company mission and their core values. And, they understand what drives employee engagement in their organizations.



"Our product at New Breed really is our people," says Talent Acquisition Strategist Graham Schwab. "In order to continually attract and retain top talent to New Breed and Vermont, we need to continue to support our employees both personally and professionally." New Breed is on track to hire 30–40 new employees this year. They will also be moving to the new Hula Lakeside campus in Burlington, Vt. this summer. Located on the shores of Lake Champlain, Hula's net-zero campus aligns with the mission to expand the company while reducing their carbon footprint and empowering employees to lead a more active lifestyle.

The final rankings for the Best Places to Work in Vermont list will be announced at a special award presentation during the summer of 2020. About New Breed New Breed is a marketing, sales and customer success firm for the world's fastest-growing B2B companies. They align people, processes and platforms in order to drive success for their clients. As HubSpot's Top North American Partner, New Breed leverages the inbound methodology to help their clients and their own company grow. For more information visit: https://www.newbreedmarketing.com/blog/new-breed-named-best-place-to-work-in-vermont-2020 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-breed-named-best-place-to-work-in-vermont-301033447.html SOURCE New Breed

