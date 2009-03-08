[March 25, 2020] New Czinger 21C Interiors Feature Alcantara

MILAN, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara has partnered with Czinger Vehicles to create highly customizable interior treatments for the all-new Czinger 21C, including the hypercar's seating, door panels, steering wheel and instrument panel. Unveiled at an exclusive media-only event in the UK (March 10), the car originally was scheduled to make its debut at the recently canceled Geneva Motor Show. Designers at Alcantara, the "Made in Italy" lifestyle brand based in Milan, worked with Czinger's development team to create a range of cutting-edge applications for Alcantara's lightweight and sustainable materials (100% Carbon Neutral since 2009) to customize the hypercar's interior. A limited production run of just 80 hand-made 21C vehicles will take place in Los Angeles, California, and will offer a variety of options and opportunities for extreme customization by each customer. Two versions of the 21C will be available. The 21C road car will feature a light beige, ecru-colored Alcantara® interior, while a lightweight track-focused variant of the car will offer unique 3D-embossed black Alcantara material. The road car's seating has hand-woven center sections, enriched by piping lines with black Alcantara seat bolsters. The interior of the 21C track vehicle is equipped almost entirely in black Alcantara. The driver's seat features embossed 3D Alcantara in a hexagonal pattern achieved with a proprietary Alcantara embossing process. Alcantara also is used on the vehicle's steering wheel, instrument panel, door panels and flooring. The iconic design of the 2C is based on the concept of functional art with performance-driven "line logic" that gives rise to the car's dramatic shape -- a concept also reflected in Alcantara's combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities and supported by Alcantara's support for artists, designers, museums and other artistic initiatives around the world.



The 21C's hybrid powertrain drives all four wheels and produces 1,250 horsepower with a red line of 11,000 rpm and a top speed of 432 kph (280 mph). Equipped with a twin-turbo 2.88-liter V8 located mid-vehicle, it relies on two continuous front traction motors and a crank-driven generator and starter to ensure that its lithium-titanate batteries are available when needed. Alcantara S.p.A.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara ® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic, and functional qualities. Having analyzed, reduced and offset all CO 2 emissions linked to the company, in 2009 Alcantara was certified "Carbon Neutral." In 2011 this report was extended to include the entire life cycle of Alcantara (from "cradle-to-grave"). To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available on the company's website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni). For further information: www.alcantara.com twitter.com/alcantaraspa facebook.com/alcantara.company youtube.com/alcantaracompany instagram.com/alcantara_company/ Press kit: https://www.alcantara.com/en/press_area/index.do

