[March 25, 2020] New Acquia Cohesion Delivers Tools to Streamline Development Efforts by up to 50 Percent

Today Acquia announced the updated version of Acquia Cohesion, an intuitive, low-code solution for building and editing Drupal sites. This new release provides site builders and designers with robust enhancements to support previewing and managing site styles, and an even more intuitive UI to streamline an already simple and powerful visual editing experience. Unlike native Drupal tools, Acquia Cohesion supports the rapid creation of Drupal sites from scratch compared to building in Drupal alone. Acquia customers who have utilized Acquia Cohesion are able to realize up to 50 percent reduction in time to go live (based on user testing, versus building with Drupal alone). Additionally, once developers have created a site using Acquia Cohesion, designers and site builders can quickly reuse components to rapidly create and modify sites and pages-without touching any code. Acquia is offering Acquia Cohesion as an additional value-add feature through Q2 2020 to select Acquia Cloud customers. New key capabilities include: An improved style guide manager which provides designers and site builders the ability to preview changes in real-time when updating site content or branding

Compatibility with Acquia Cloud Site Factory, which helps developers scale their efforts to unify the deployment of multiple sites, while easily maintaining brand consistency and styles across them

An enhanced style import capability that enforces strict adherence with brand guidelines, encouraging sharing of common design systems that apply across all digital properties These new enhancements make it effortless for designers to contribute style guides that can be applied quickly and easily across sites and site components managed by Acquia Cohesion. This reduces the burden on designers and empowers site builders to construct sites that comply with branding standards. CI&T, a Acquia global digital solutions partner, has recognized the benefits of Acquia Cohesion. "Building websites to support digital marketing campaigns and initiatives frequently require a lot of time, and skilled developers," said Mateus Santana Bahia, senior manager at CI&T. "Acquia Cohesion will empower our build teams to speed up development time, allowing us to focus on high-value activities. Its impressive low-code architecture allows us to implement the often required design changes without impacting other areas of the website. This reduces the amount of rework and bug fixes that drains the team capacity."



"To be competitive, businesses must be able to deploy, manage and optimize their websites and digital experiences quickly and efficiently," said Dries Buytaert, CTO and co-founder of Acquia. "Acquia Cohesion's intuitive interface and visual components help designers and site builders decrease time-to-market by removing developer bottlenecks." In Q4 2019, Acquia kicked off the Acquia Cohesion Early Adopter Program for Partners, enabling site builders on how to use the platform for front-end development and exposing them to Acquia Cohesion's advanced features and use cases. Enablement resources developed during the program will be available in Q2 2020 through the Acquia Academy. For more information about Acquia Cohesion, download a free sandbox or contact sales at sales@acquia.com.

Acquia is the open digital experience company. We provide the world's most ambitious brands with technology that allows them to embrace innovation and create customer moments that matter. At Acquia, we believe in the power of community - giving our customers the freedom to build tomorrow on their terms. To learn more, visit acquia.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005048/en/

