[March 24, 2020] New Oriental to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on April 21, 2020

BEIJING, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "New Oriental") (NYSE: EDU), the largest provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended February 29, 2020, before the U.S. market opens on April 21, 2020. New Oriental's management will host an earnings conference call at 8 AM on April 21, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (8 PM on April 21, 2020, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Participants can join the conference using the below options: Dialling-in to the conference call: Please register in advance of the conference, using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID. Conference call registration link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1443508. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "New Oriental Third Fiscal Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call" where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter "1443508". In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial in number(s), direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering. Joining the conference call via a live webcast: Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.neworiental.org . Listening to the conference call replay: A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until April 28, 2021:







International: +61 2 8199 0299 Passcode: 1443508

About New Oriental New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, overseas study consulting services, pre-school education and study tour. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents one common share, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EDU." For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://www.neworiental.org/english/index.html. Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: In China:

Ms. Rita Fong Ms. Sisi Zhao FTI Consulting New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. Tel: +852 3768 4548 Tel: +86-10-6260-5568 Email: rita.fong@fticonsulting.com Email: zhaosisi@xdf.cn View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-oriental-to-report-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-april-21-2020-301028744.html SOURCE New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]