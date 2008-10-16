[March 23, 2020] New Online Thinkathon brings youth voices into Canadian and European crisis politics

MONTREAL, March 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - A new Online Thinkathon – big, collaborative online workshop – challenging youth to make their voices heard in politics and shape inclusive digital futures has just been launched in Canada and Europe. Part of the two-year youth empowerment initiative, "Our Digital Future – C'est ICI," the Challenge will see hundreds of youth, between the ages of 18 and 30, come together online over April-June 2020 to debate and co-create policy recommendations on digital futures. So far, youth have been proposing policies such as: Greater funding for digital literacy education

A Canadian right to be forgotten based on that of the European Union

Development of an EVoting system

An Empathy Act binding on social media and internet platforms



Citizenship 4.0

Social Relations

Smart and Fast Expanding Cities

Security

Education

Entertainment & Culture

A topic of their choice Youth will be supported in their project by mentors from relevant industries.

Registration (www.thinkathon.agorize.com/en/challenges/online-thinkathon) is open until April 12th, 2020. The Final will be live-streamed to a voting public on June 13th, 2020. The 5 best teams will pitch their solution to a jury that will select 3 winning projects. Winners receive cash prizes and will discuss results of the project with policymakers in Ottawa (for European participants) or Brussels, Belgium (for Canadian participants). Follow #thinkdigitalfuture on social media. Our Digital Future is organized by the Goethe-Institut Montreal, ThinkYoung and Carrefour Jeunesse Emploi NDG, and funded by the European Union. Quick Facts –Thinkathon Online Challenge 3,000 youth expected for online debate with global reach on digital futures.

by policy and communications experts. Innovative online platform that facilitates real-time discussions across the Atlantic.

that facilitates real-time discussions across the Atlantic. This new platform for youth offers local and global exchanges that address our digital future in a holistic, inclusive, and positive way. SOURCE Goethe-Institut

