[March 18, 2020] New Book is Definitive Guide on the Why and How to Find and Collaborate with Social Media Influencers

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The buyer's journey has changed. Consumer purchases are reviews driven at websites like Amazon and Yelp. More than two-thirds of millennial consumers value peer endorsements over those by celebrities (source: Collective Bias). Brands not using social media influencers to jump-start word-of-mouth recommendations may be missing opportunities. The good news is that celebrities are not the only people wielding online influence that brands can leverage. Small to mid-sized businesses can afford influencer marketing—they just need to find the right influencer for the right price–and many times the "price" might not require a monetary exchange. That's just one of the actionable takeaways from social media consultant Neal Schaffer's new book THE AGE OF INFLUENCE: THE POWER OF INFLUENCERS TO ELEVATE YOUR BRAND (HarperCollins Leadership; March 17, 2020 - http://ageofinfluencebook.com/). As a trusted international social media marketing speaker, educator, consultant and agency founder, Schaffer draws on his more than a decade of experience advising companies large and small on social media strategy, running campaigns, and being hired by brands as a social media influencer. His unique experience representing both sides of influencer marketing provides the reader a deep perspective. He gives readers the history behind the hashtag, putting the development of social media influencer marketing into context. Readers learn how it's changed marketing, and how brands and businesses can—and should—leverage it. THE AGE OF INFLUENCE: THE POWER OF INFLUENCERS TO ELEVATE YOUR BRAND is filled with data-driven cae studies, relevant statistics for stakeholders to consider, directions for structuring objectives, and influencer marketing tools to help brands and businesses that:



1) have never strategically worked with influencers or

2) have worked with influencers but did not achieve the ROI they wanted or

3) understand the ROI of influencer marketing but want to learn what else they could be doing Readers will learn:

The why and how to leverage social media influencers for a brand or business

What having a "visual voice" means in today's social media—and why brands struggle

How to find and approach social media influencers

The varying categories of social media influencers and which you should choose

The 16 different ways to work with social media influencers

How much to pay social media influencers, and how that's calculated

How to measure influencer marketing success

The benefits of taking a longer-term view of influencer relationships

How a company or the reader themselves can become an influencer Schaffer provides the reader with enough knowledge to engage with these "everyday experts" themselves to execute a campaign. And, he specifies the questions to ask and the data to measure when hiring an agency to do it. Website: http://ageofinfluencebook.com/ Visit http://netgal.ly/O6zaMr to request a review copy. Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Age-Influence-Power-Influencers-Elevate/dp/1400216362 ABOUT THE AUTHOR For more than a decade, Neal Schaffer (www.nealschaffer.com) has been a trusted leading educator in the world of social media for business. Beyond consulting with dozens of companies large and small and teaching social media marketing to executives at universities in the United States, Ireland, and Finland, Schaffer has been hired by leading brands as an influencer and spoken on influencer marketing at conferences around the globe. He's launched and managed influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of his agency clients and consulted and educated countless more.

