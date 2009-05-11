[March 17, 2020] New Holographic Virtual Events Will Reach Millions Amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) Crisis

IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DVEholographics (DVE) HDR Studio Stage™ offers corporations a new way to create impressive business conferences and live events. It also ensures that speakers, executives, employees, partners, and clients dramatically reduce exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The HDR Studio Stage™ is based on an expansive patent portfolio of holographic telepresence combined with converting hotel ballrooms/convention centers into temporary and/or permanent broadcast streaming studios. Corporations now have an alternative to virtualize their events and not resort to unimpressive webcasts. Executives and speakers appear live from their homes or offices virtually on a real event stage which is then streamed to hundreds and even tens of thousands of online attendees. A first generation of live holographic telepresence was proven when DVE teleported live Stephen Hawking from his home in Cambridge England to the Sydney Opera House (see link). As impressive as that was, the technology has now evolved into stunning ultra-realism. According to Steve McNelley, CEO of DVE, "For many years our developments in holographic telepresence was a glimpse of the technology of the future. It is now obvious that hat we do is vital to connect people and may become, in part, a new normal. Our aim is to help elevate our colleagues in the business conference event industry during this difficult time and keep the wheels of our industry turning. Corporations now have a virtualized event alternative that enables them to think big and and to create quality productions for their streaming events." DVE has been at the forefront of most of the key innovations in holographic displays and communications for nearly two decades. DVE's patented HDR (High Dynamic Range) Holography™ is so realistic audiences are absolutely convinced they see a live real person on stage.



As workers are homebound, this new generation of streaming events are going to rapidly become the new standard for businesses to build their brand, launch products, reassure their existing clients, and gain new clients. Also, corporations are now faced with entire new work dynamics requiring compelling streaming live events that build morale and maintain the continuity of corporate community for a homebound work force. The HDR Studio Stage™ draws upon the resources of many parts of the live event industry, leveraging empty hotel and convention center space and employing many of the creative and technical people that support these events. The business conference event sector has been devastated by cancellations of more than 10 major tech conferences, including NAB, Google I/O, Facebook's F8 event, Mobile World Congress, SXSW, and Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), as well as, thousands of other events around the globe. Over a trillion dollars in direct spending annually is generated by business conferences according to Oxford Economics. The economic losses across the business conference event sector and its supporting businesses, including air travel and hotels, could be in the hundreds of billions of dollars. The HDR Studio Stage™ is a key new alternative to leveraging the resources of many of these supporting businesses that makes possible business conferences globally.

DVE is now conducting demonstrations at its experience center in Orange County, California. About DVEholographics.com DVE is the world's leader in real holographic telepresence meetings and live event shows. DVE has produced events in over 20 countries and clients include numerous Fortune 500 corporations, universities, and the US government. Contact:Digital Video Enterprises, Inc.Andrew Vivanco, Director, Public Relations 949-347-9166 236133@email4pr.com http://www.dveholographics.com/ View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-holographic-virtual-events-will-reach-millions-amid-coronavirus-covid-19-crisis-301025496.html SOURCE DVEholographics

