[March 17, 2020] New SEMI Job Skills Model for Growing Microelectronics Industry Talent Pipeline Released by U.S. Department of Labor - Employment and Training Administration

MILPITAS, Calif., March 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- SEMI today announced the release of a central feature of its workforce development initiative, designed to grow the microelectronics industry's talent pipeline, on the U.S. Department of Labor's Competency Model Clearinghouse website. The Unified Competency Model (UCM) for Advanced Manufacturing identifies skill sets required across strategic industry sectors to strengthen connections among the microelectronics industry, workers, and education and training providers. SEMI led the development of the new UCM in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor – Employment and Training Administration (USDOL-ETA).



The release of the updated Advanced Manufacturing Unified Competency Model by the USDOL-ETA comes one year after SEMI announced SEMI Works™, a comprehensive program to grow the electronics design and manufacturing industry talent pipeline. A key building block of SEMI Works™, the UCM will help ensure that job competencies the industry needs most are updated regularly to keep pace with its evolving workforce needs.

SEMI gathered industry insights for the UCM by forming working groups of industry experts and will drive the ongoing industry engagement necessary to update the job skill listings as technologies evolve and new job requirements are identified. The UCM will help align changing job skills sets with industry certifications, credential requirements and occupational licensing to help clear the way to career paths in advanced manufacturing and the microelectronics industry. "As technology advances, ensuring access to talent is increasingly important," said Mike Russo, vice president of Industry Advancement and Government Programs at SEMI. "The Unified Competency Model developed by SEMI and the USDOL-ETA team will help ensure training and education for industry jobs dovetail with skills requirements to help the microelectronics industry continue to innovate and grow. We are excited to partner with government and industry stakeholders to build out and sustain the UCM, a foundational component of SEMI Works™." "This new competency framework will improve signaling across our industry regarding the skills we need for our current and future workforce," said Kathryn Garner, Talent Acquisition & Global Mobility at TEL, a UCM working group member. "This standard will provide greater transparency of skills and credentials from a diverse set of backgrounds including our military veterans. We are excited to be an integral part of this impactful effort." The development of the UCM is a milestone in SEMI's ongoing work to deliver education and workforce development programs by facilitating collaborations within the public and private sectors. With SEMI Works™, SEMI has set its sights on solving a major industry issue – building a robust talent pipeline by attracting, developing and retaining critical microelectronics industry talent. About SEMI

