[March 16, 2020] New Study Shows How Successful Marketers Are Turning Data, Tech, And AI Into A Competitive Advantage

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift, the leading Customer Data Activation Platform, today announced the results of a new study, " Marketer vs. Martech in 2020 ," conducted by Kelton Global, an independent insights and strategy firm, on the challenges marketers are facing with their tech stacks when executing marketing strategies. The study shows what successful marketers are doing to overcome the myriad of tech roadblocks that stand in the way of improving customer experience and exceeding business goals. As marketers are only as effective as the data and technology that they have, it is important to understand where martech fails, and how to fill these gaps for future growth. Key findings from the study include: Most marketers can't deliver real, cross-channel personalization... 95% of marketers don't personalize at the 1:1 level.

95% of marketers don't personalize at the 1:1 level. ...even though tech stacks are full of data (that doesn't get used... 36% report "our marketing department spends more timecollecting/distilling information than executing against it"

36% report "our marketing department spends more timecollecting/distilling information than executing against it" ...but a select few are driving growth by turning data, tech, and AI into a competitive advantage... 81% of marketers using AI/machine-based learning for personalization report exceeding revenue goals by at least 30%.

81% of marketers using AI/machine-based learning for personalization report exceeding revenue goals by at least 30%. ...and this will become the new standard. 98% of marketers who use AI/predictive modeling tools report marketing improvements, and 60% of marketers plan to increase their use of AI in the next 12 months, including 41% of those already using AI.



"Consumer behaviors are constantly changing and marketers need to be able to make and execute against decisions at the same pace," said Josh Francia, Blueshift's Chief Growth Officer. "Our study with Kelton Global reveals how sophisticated technologies are needed now more than ever, as these platforms allow marketers to keep up and bridge the gap between existing customer data, tools, and processes. The report findings make it clear that in order for marketers to win and exceed their goals they need to: unify their data, integrate AI, and invest in technology that's built for scale."

Methodology

Commissioned by Blueshift, the "Marketer vs. Martech in 2020" was conducted by global insights firm Kelton Global. The 514 respondents are marketers ranging from CMOs to individual practitioners who are employed full-time at B2C companies in North America. About Blueshift

San Francisco-based Blueshift helps consumer brands intelligently scale their customer engagement. Its data activation platform uses patented AI technology to unlock the value of customer data and enables marketers to orchestrate individualized customer journeys across every owned and paid channel. Leading consumer brands such as LendingTree, Udacity, Discovery, PayPal, Groupon and the BBC use Blueshift to drive transformational growth through deeper customer engagement.

