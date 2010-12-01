[March 11, 2020]

New York City Students to Speak with NASA Astronaut Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from New York City will have an opportunity this week to talk with a NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live at 10:40 a.m. EDT Friday, March 13, on NASA Television and the agency's website.

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir will answer questions from students from Martin Van Buren High School. Rep. Grace Meng of New York is scheduled to attend the event and is scheduled to speak to students before the question-and-answer session.

The event will take place at Martin Van Buren High School, 230-17 Hillside Ave., Queens Village, New York. Media interested in covering should contat Vladimir Hurych at vhurych@schools.nyc.gov or 347-626-9571.







Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

For nearly 20 years, astronauts have lived and worked continuously on the space station, testing technologies, performing science and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon by 2024, with eventual human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

Follow America's Moon to Mars exploration at:

https://www.nasa.gov/topics/moon-to-mars

Follow NASA astronauts on social media at:

https://www.twitter.com/NASA_astronauts

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-city-students-to-speak-with-nasa-astronaut-aboard-space-station-301021845.html

SOURCE NASA