[March 11, 2020] New Study Found Outreach Provides 387% Return on Investment

SEATTLE, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the number one sales engagement platform, today released a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Outreach, The Total Economic Impact™ Of The Outreach Sales Engagement Platform. The study looked at companies that have deployed Outreach and found that an organization can expect to obtain a return on investment (ROI) of 387 percent over three years, and a payback period of less than three months on its initial investment. "This research confirms that using Outreach translates to a swift and significant financial return for organizations," said Manny Medina, co-founder and CEO of Outreach. "Across industries, Outreach brings sales reps new insights from AI and data analysis that enable them to drive increased sales. We predict more companies will soon be reaping the benefits of freeing up their sales reps from administrative drudgery to focus on what they do best—engage with customers." Outreach dramatically increases sales representatives' effectiveness using advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to automate and prioritize customer touchpoints. More than 4,000 customers such as Adobe, DocuSign, and Tableau, have seen significant increases in sales pipeline, velocity, and efficiency by using Outreach. Forrester's results also revealed that using th Outreach platform for sales engagement freed up approximately 20 percent of a sales rep's time - giving them time back to focus on increasing selling activity and driving higher customer engagement.



Among other potential benefits, Forrester found that over three years a composite organization: Saved $6.9 million by improving sales productivity with automation and integration

by improving sales productivity with automation and integration Saved $5 million by enhancing sales effectiveness with AI-driven insights, data analysis, and improved content

by enhancing sales effectiveness with AI-driven insights, data analysis, and improved content Saved $223,817 in security and compliance by meeting consumer protection regulations, such as GDPR in Europe

in security and compliance by meeting consumer protection regulations, such as GDPR in Saved $210,868 by retiring disparate point solutions no longer needed According to an Outreach customer interviewed for this study, the sales training manager at a restaurant chain: "We have full visibility and performance tracking over all the prospecting activities. In addition, our last 270,000 prospecting deliveries had a response rate of 8.2 percent, up from 5 percent."

Another customer interviewed for this study, the global business development manager for an equipment company, commented on how Outreach bridges the silos between sales and marketing to improve content. "Both our sales reps and marketing people feel more empowered with Outreach, and they are working well together. I expect it only to get better over time." Additional Information Forrester's The Total Economic Impact™ of the Outreach Sales Engagement Platform study is available here.

About Outreach

Outreach is the number one sales engagement platform that helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. Over 4,000 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io. PR Contact:

