[March 11, 2020] New Report From OpenX and The Harris Poll Highlights Reasons for Brand Marketers to Shift Spend Towards Open Web

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenX today announced the release of the company's latest report with global market research firm The Harris Poll, looking at consumer views towards the open web compared to walled gardens like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Amazon. The report highlights a variety of ways consumers prefer the open web over various walled garden environments, showcasing reasons for brand marketers to shift their ad spend and focus more of their marketing onto the open web. Despite capturing more than 60 percent of all digital ad spend, reports from comScore have found that the duopoly of Facebook and Google account for only 34 percent of consumer time spent online, and according to the new Harris Poll study, this amount of time spent will likely decrease even further in the future. Nearly a third of respondents say they use Facebook less today than a year ago, and 24 percent say they expect to decrease Facebook usage in the next 12 months. This stands in stark contrast to the open web, where significantly more people plan to increase their usage compared to those that plan to decrease. Other findings from the report include: Consumers are in a different state of mind on the open web . 58 percent of people say that when using the open web, they are "curious and in a mood to learn more," more than twice the number that feel that way when using Facebook or Instagram. Additionally, over 25 percent of people using Facebok or Instagram say they are "zoning out and not paying attention," more than 3X the people that say that about the open web.

John Gentry , CEO of OpenX. "It's clear that brand marketers would benefit from shifting more ad spend to the open web, but to accelerate a shift in buyer investment, marketers need a true people-based marketing solution outside of the walled gardens that enables them to reach consumers with the same ease and effectiveness those closed environments deliver." This survey was conducted on behalf of OpenX in January 2020 by The Harris Poll, a global market research firm based in NYC with over 50 years of history in polling. A 15-minute online survey was completed by 2,000 people aged 18 years and older in the United States. Results were weighted for age, gender, region, urbanicity, race/ethnicity, education, marital status, household income, and/or socio-economic status to be nationally representative, with a margin of error of two percent at a 95 percent confidence level.

To download the full report, visit, www.openx.com/openwebresearch Media Contact: press@openx.com

