New Rise.com From Articulate Reimagines Online Training; It's the Online Training System Employees Will Actually Love

Articulate Global, Inc., today released Rise®, the online training system employees will actually love. Rise is an all-in-one system that makes online training easy to create, enjoyable to take, and simple to manage. "Our customers were begging us to build Rise," says Adam Schwartz, founder and CEO of Articulate. "The technology stack for online training is ridiculously complicated and expensive. Companies often spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on course development apps, off-the-shelf training content, and learning management systems to deliver a learning experience that's ultimately less than optimal. It's hard to get disparate authoring apps to work with learning management platforms, and off-the-shelf content feels different than the content companies create themselves, leaving learners with a confusing experience. And forget about editing or customizing off-the-shelf training. You're stuck with what you bought. We built Rise to change all that." Rise offers companies, departments, and teams that want to create, distribute, and analyze training an alternative that's better, faster, and cheaper than the current messy online training stack. "Rise represents the most substantial change to training development and distribution in two decades," says Cameron Stewart of American Family Mutual Insurance. "If you want to see the future of L&D, look no further." People love creating training in Rise With Rise, anyone can create courses, guides, and other training content quickly from scratch or by starting from hundreds of fully customizable lessons on common business topics. Rise also includes customizable course templates and sample courses. "Rise makes it easy for us to build new, engaging training modules fast," says Jana Williams, senior manager of communication, training, and HR of Intelligent Retail Lab by Walmart. "And, we've received great feedback (and great results) from our learners!" Learners love taking training in Rise Learners access training right from Rise; there's no separate learning management system. They can easily browse and search for content published to their organization's library, and take training from any device. Training built in Rise is beautiful and interactive, and features scrolling navigation learners expect from their modern apps. "People enjoy taking training built in Rise," says Lucy Suros, president of Articulate. "For the first time ever, organizations can empower their employees to quickly create all kinds of training-from formal courses to informal guides-that their teammates actually want to tke. Rise completely disrupts the current dynamic of companies spending tons of money on training that people often don't really like. And Rise does it in a way that's affordable and accessible to organizations, departments, and teams of all sizes. Whether you're a sales team of 20 or a global company of 200,000, Rise is for you."



Managers love deploying training in Rise With the granular analytics in Rise, organizations can improve workforce performance and employee satisfaction, measure training engagement, and manage compliance with regulatory requirements.

"Rise has changed the way we think about training development," says Rebecca Fritzson, senior manager of learning and development at Frito-Lay North America. "The detailed reporting is amazing. I love the prebuilt training content. And I can create professional-looking training in less time." IT departments love the security baked into Rise Rise is a secure, enterprise-class, web-based training system with SOC 2 Type 2 and CSA Star certifications. Rise is built upon industry-leading enterprise-grade services such as Amazon Web Services (News - Alert) (AWS) for hosting, Twistlock for vulnerability scanning, Amazon GuardDuty for malicious activity blocking, and AWS WAF - Web Application Firewall to block suspicious behavior automatically. Rise uses the most advanced data encryption technology publicly available, encrypting data at rest as well as all network traffic into and out of AWS. Rise has strong default settings and also supports single sign-on (SSO) powered SAML 2.0. Rise replicates data across five separate, physically independent, and highly secure AWS locations, ensuring high availability, data integrity, and protection from local failures such as power outages, and has robust disaster recovery and business continuity plans. Download the Rise security white paper. A free trial and affordable plans every organization will love Rise is available now for purchase with tiered plans starting at $399 per month, billed annually. Additional discounts are available for multi-year and enterprise-level purchases. Subscriptions may be purchased outside the U.S. and Canada; however, the Rise user interface is in English, and purchases must be made in USD. A free 30-day trial is also available. About Articulate/Rise Rise is brought to you by Articulate, an industry-leading, fully remote software company that's changing the way the world learns. Our award-winning e-learning apps are used by 98,000+ organizations, reaching 104 million learners in 151 countries around the globe. Our customers include 93 of the Fortune 100 and 19 of the top 20 U.S. universities. And our online community of 830,000+ members is the largest, fastest-growing community in the industry. Learn why people love Rise

