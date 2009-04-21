[February 14, 2020] New Research Finds Digital Learning Platforms Are a Cost-Effective Way to Improve User Proficiency of Mission-Critical IT Systems

ANCILE Solutions, the company behind the market-leading Digital Learning Platform uPerform®, released findings from an independent study that quantifies time and cost savings for organizations using uPerform to create learning content and drive end-user proficiency of software applications. These metrics are presented in a white paper, "The Business Case for a Digital Learning Platform." The study found that organizations leveraging uPerform for EHR, ERP, and HCM application training increased operational efficiency, realized a reduction in training costs, and improved speed to proficiency for end-users. Research for the white paper was conducted by Hobson & Company, a research firm focused on Return on Investment (ROI) studies. The firm conducted in-depth interviews with ANCILE clients that use uPerform with healthcare and business applications. Key metrics reported by uPerform clients include the potential for: 50% reduction in time spent authoring and administering content

40% reduction in instructor-led taining cost

45% reduction in time away from the job for learners

15% reduction in time end-users spent searching for content

40% reduction in number of help desk calls per year



uPerform has been used by organizations for over a decade, and the white paper confirms why our clients continue to reinvest in our software. "High-quality training and continuous support for end-users are essential to the successful adoption of mission-critical applications," said Eric Grosgogeat, CEO at ANCILE. "Hobson & Company did an excellent job measuring the ROI and delivering a strong business case demonstrating the value uPerform delivers."

uPerform has been used by organizations for over a decade, and the white paper confirms why our clients continue to reinvest in our software. "High-quality training and continuous support for end-users are essential to the successful adoption of mission-critical applications," said Eric Grosgogeat, CEO at ANCILE. "Hobson & Company did an excellent job measuring the ROI and delivering a strong business case demonstrating the value uPerform delivers."

