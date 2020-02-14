[February 13, 2020] New Search Engine for Upskilling Connects Texas Residents with Training for In-Demand Careers

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritize, a pioneer developer of funding solutions for skills-based education and workforce development, today announced the launch of a new platform designed to expand access to in-demand, skills-based training programs. Known as Meritize Connect, the tool is a national training program search with an initial launch in Texas. Meritize Connect provides area residents with the opportunity to access skills-based programs in high-demand fields (including healthcare, aviation, and industrial maintenance), and apply for merit-based financing. According to Texas' workforce commission the state continues to see job growth , and this year for the first time the state's labor force topped 14 million. Designed to help close skill gaps in the region's fastest-growing fields, Meritize Connect provides job-seekers with access to more than 2,300 unique, in-demand training programs from over 95 skills-based training providers in Texas alone. The platform also provides detailed information about each program,including duration, cost, and an option to contact the program to help navigate the admission process. In addition, Meritize plans to expand the model now offered in Texas to additional states and regions across the country.



"Our region's growing economy has left employers scrambling for talent. But the landscape of education and training providers can be both complicated and costly for workers to navigate," said Chris Keaveney, CEO of Meritize. "This is about bridging the gap between the fastest-growing employers in Texas and often-overlooked talent that will fuel the state's most dynamic industries." Serving a national network of more than 300 training providers that offer more than 3,800 unique and in-demand training programs, Meritize is committed to expanding access to skills training through proprietary, merit-based student loans that go beyond FICO scores, using an individual's academic, military or work achievements to enhance credit evaluation and improve loan options. On the Meritize Connect platform, individuals can search for programs that fit their lifestyle and interests.

About Meritize

Meritize is a leading provider of financing solutions for skills-based education and workforce development. The company's proprietary merit-based lending program goes beyond traditional underwriting and uses an individual's academic, military or work achievements to enhance credit evaluation and expand funding opportunities, resulting in increased access to educational funding and improved outcomes. In addition to its merit-based lending platform for students and training partners, Meritize works directly with employers on customized talent development solutions to help meet the demand for qualified workers. Frisco, Texas-based Meritize is privately held. For more information, visit www.meritize.com.

