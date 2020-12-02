[February 11, 2020] New Microsoft Surface Security Lock Released by Compulocks

SACRAMENTO, California, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compulocks, known for its cutting-edge security and display hardware solutions, has announced the introduction of its first Surface "Ledge," a lock slot adapter for Microsoft's Surface Pro and Surface Go tablets, allowing to secure them with a cable lock. The value of a tablet makes it one of the most targeted objects for theft, yet it includes no physical security solution. A tablet typically has the users' most sensitive information, there are many options to keep the content and software protected, but the physical hardware security often gets overlooked. "We saw it as our responsibility to provide the best hardware security for the Surface Pro and Go tablets range," says Compulocks CTO Alexander Gad. Stylish and secure, the patent-pending "Ledge" is the world's slimmest, ultra-lightweight lock slot adapter exclusively designed for Microsoft Surface tablets. To protect against theft, Compulocks' Surface Security Lock has been custom-designed and manufacured: complete with a reinforced nylon edge, protective inner rubber coating to protect from scratches and aluminum casting for reinforced strength, the triangle-shaped lock is compatible with all standard T-bar cable locks.



The Surface Tablet Lock slot can be quickly installed on both sides of the kickstand (and as easily removed). It requires no adhesives or alteration to the body of the Surface kickstand, and it does not affect any of the device's functionalities. From now on, the "Ledge" Surface Pro & Go security lock slot adapter keeps Microsoft tablets completely secure from theft.

The New Surface "Ledge" Security Lock is available now for pre-order and will be ready to ship April 1st. Product page: http://bit.ly/SurfaceLedgePR

