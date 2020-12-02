[February 06, 2020] New Breed Named Elite Solutions Partner by HubSpot

WINLOSKI, Vt., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Feb. 5, New Breed became a member of the newly-announced Elite tier of HubSpot's Solutions Partner Program. New Breed is one of only six partners to achieve this program level. The new invite-only Elite tier is for partners who are true extensions of the HubSpot team. To reach this level, Partners must have proven their mastery of maximizing the value customers gain from the HubSpot platform. "This new partnership tier solves for a better customer experience by truly integrating the two companies so it feels like one unified team delivering success on your behalf," says New Breed CEO Patrick Biddiscombe. "We've always taken the mindset with HubSpot that partnerships are a two-way street. Being named an Elite partner is really just an acknowledgment of how we've always done business together." New Breed has been developing their relationship with HubSpot over the ast eight years.



"I want to congratulate New Breed on reaching Elite status," said Katie Ng-Mak, VP, Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot. "This achievement is a huge testament to the hard work they've put in over the past years. I'm so glad to have a company like New Breed as a partner in HubSpot's mission to help millions of organizations grow better." For more information visit https://www.newbreedmarketing.com/blog/new-breed-named-elite-solutions-partner-by-hubspot

About New Breed New Breed is a premier customer acquisition agency for the world's fastest-growing B2B companies. We're dedicated to unifying sales and marketing teams by building predictable, measurable and proven solutions. As a HubSpot Elite Tier Partner, New Breed leverages the inbound methodology to help their clients and their own company grow. About HubSpot HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 68,800 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better. HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogotá, Colombia; Portsmouth, NH; and Paris, France. Learn more at www.hubspot.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-breed-named-elite-solutions-partner-by-hubspot-300999859.html SOURCE New Breed

