[February 05, 2020] New Checklists for Nintex Promapp Enhance how Cross-Functional Teams Communicate, Provide Feedback, and Manage Critical Business Processes

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced new checklist capabilities in the company's visual process mapping and management solution, Nintex Promapp®. Designed to empower process experts to automate processes without technical barriers, Nintex Promapp improves organisations' business process management with better communication, collaboration and compliance across teams. New checklists in Nintex Promapp provide instant visibility into the status and progress of any mapped process, while ensuring that procedures are well documented, responsibilities and handoffs are clear, and new opportunities for efficiency and effectiveness are highlighted. Checklists keep all participants notified when their input or participation in a specific process is required, reducing potential lags or breakdowns at key points and allowing users to append notes or files that relate to process completion. "Nintex Promapp is the foundation for anyone seeking to achieve process excellence by making it easy to map and document all processes in the enterprise," says Shaun Field, Director of Product for Nintex Promapp. "Our new checklists make it a snap for everyone involved – especially cross-function and dispersed teams – o see what's been accomplished, what comes next, and who is responsible."



With Nintex Promapp, process maps are stored in a central web-based repository that becomes the organisation's process system of record and are easy to access and update. Checklists provide a vehicle for feedback and suggestions for improvement. "The new checklist feature helps ensure that our processes are followed methodically and accurately," says Bobi Swan, Business Analyst at Barnardos Australia, a leading non-governmental organisation that serves more than 14,000 vulnerable children, young people, and families each year. "Checklists are particularly beneficial for users who like to work off to-do lists, as well as for processes involving time lags or that aren't accessed regularly."

Users can easily log documentation and comment, and receive notification when exceptions occur or a process breaks down. Checklists also simplify auditing, while time-stamped completions provide granular insight into process execution. "The new checklist feature in Nintex Promapp is simple and efficient to use," says Caroline Jung, Senior Consultant at Evolusys SA. "It's easy to prototype and quickly validate processes at an early stage of creating sophisticated workflows." Nintex Promapp is rapidly being adopted across industries because it engages teams collaboratively in a visual, easy-to-use cloud-based solution that lets them own, map, and manage the processes they know best. Another recent enhancement to Nintex Promapp is Nintex Workflow Generator, which leverages natural language processing (NLP) to enable business users to instantly create sophisticated workflows – bridging the gap between process experts and automation experts by simplifying the creation of automated workflows with clicks, not code. In addition to Nintex Promapp for process management, the Nintex Process Platform includes process automation capabilities including: Nintex Forms, Nintex Mobile Apps, Nintex Workflow, Nintex RPA , DocGen®, Nintex Sign™ powered by Adobe Sign, and Nintex Analytics. With the Nintex platform, organisations can quickly manage, automate and optimise their business processes. Today hundreds of worldwide partners and more than 8,000 customers in more than 90 countries turn to Nintex technologies to map and manage their business processes while automating those best suited for document automation, workflow automation or RPA, to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Media Contact

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

