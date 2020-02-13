[January 30, 2020] New Office Expansion Enables Omina Technologies to Accelerate Growth in AI Software Engineering, Professional Services and Training

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omina Technologies, a scale-up focusing on Ethical Artificial Intelligence, recently opened a new office in McLean, Virginia, to accommodate rapid growth and leverage the area's diverse high-technology companies. Omina Technologies' McLean office will be its US headquarters, adding to current US presence at its Miami office. Omina Technologies believes there is a big demand for empowering small to medium-sized companies in both the Washington and Miami areas. It aims to assist these companies to successfully develop Ethical Artificial Intelligence solutions, by providing hard-to-find AI profiles ( Omina Consultancy ), by educating on what AI can mean for their company ( Omina Academy ) and by providing an AI self-service platform for domain experts ( Omina Platform ). "The decision to expand our presence into Washington's high-tech corridor was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Brian Alexander, who recently joined Omina Technologies as CEO North-America. "The area is rich with diverse high-tech companies and several companies in our cre industries including banking, insurance, and telecommunication. 80% of internal AI projects are failing due to lack of AI knowledge on which business problems can best be solved with AI and due to the difficulty in recruiting AI experts who are in high demand. Hence, there is a big need for helping companies to understand how they can reap the fruits of internal AI projects. That's where we come in. We have the opportunity to further expand a company's AI capabilities by using Omina Platform, Omina Consultancy and Omina Academy."



Omina Technologies

Omina Technologies was founded in Belgium in 2016 by Rachel Alexander.

It is an ethical artificial intelligence company that believes: Artificial intelligence should be available to companies big and small

Data should be handled ethically and with respect for privacy

Artificial intelligence should be explainable and transparent Omina Technologies' AI portfolio contains Omina Consultancy , Omina Platform and Omina Academy .

