[January 13, 2020] New Fiber Link To Be Constructed From Northern Virginia to Nashville

BLACKSBURG, Va., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Elswick, Chief Executive Officer of Osprey Communications, LLC (Osprey) and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Commissioner Stephen Brich today announced that VDOT and Osprey have executed a Fiber Optic Resource Sharing Agreement. This agreement and the accompanying permits enable Osprey to construct an underground, multi-conduit fiber optic system in the VDOT limited-access right-of-way from Haymarket, Virginia to Bristol, Virginia. From the Virginia-Tennessee border, Osprey plans to continue the deployment to Nashville, Tennessee. "Since its inception in 1998, VDOT's Fiber Optic Resource Sharing program has allowed communications providers to install fiber infrastructure in VDOT's limited-access rights-of-way. In return, VDOT has received over 4,700 miles of fiber routes to support transportation operations across the Commonwealth," said Commissioner Brich. "Our agreement with Osprey dramatically enhances our traffic management capabilities along the I-81 and I-66 corridors, while bringing significant savings to Virginia taxpayers." "Virginia is the key juncture in America's fiber optic infrastructure. Connecting major growth centers utilizing diverse protected routes with low latency is key to the sustainable growth of the world's data needs," Elswick said. "Osprey is meeting that need with fiber and fiber conduits to fulfill the demands of data companies and telecommunications providers alike." VDOT's Fiber Optic Resource Sharing program allows telecom providers to install fiber resources within limited-access rights-of-way, which are not congested with other utility installations. Additional efficiencies are gained as providers cordinate solely with VDOT along these routes rather than multiple landowners. In exchange, VDOT can receive compensation in any combination of goods, services and/or cash.



"This program is a win for both parties. VDOT gets access to incredibly fast fiber capacity and Osprey is able to build its network from Ashburn to Nashville utilizing VDOT's rights-of-way for the Virginia portion of their route," said Brook Lunsford, President of Osprey Communications. "We have constructed over 10,000 miles of fiber and look forward to this project," he added. "With Governor Northam's focus on broadband deployment in the Commonwealth, we believe this agreement will not only strengthen the broadband infrastructure in Virginia, it will likely provide access to underserved communities along the route," said Cathy McGhee, Director of Research and Innovation for VDOT.

Elswick noted that "In addition to this project updating our aging national fiber optic infrastructure, it is personally important to me and my family that we were able to bring this fiber construction through Southwest Virginia, and continuing to upgrade the ability of the region to access high quality, high speed connectivity." "Direct fiber optic connectivity to major cities will benefit every area of Virginia we pass through, but perhaps none more so than Southwest Virginia as it takes its place as an ideal location for data centers; no hurricanes, extremely rare earthquakes, electrically diverse power grids, and with this diverse long-distance fiber optic construction, it will be even more attractive," he added. About Osprey Communications, LLC Osprey Communications LLC was formed in 2019 combining the experienced long-haul fiber optic construction leaders Brook Lunsford and Cliff Churchill with the fiber-to-the-home father-son team Paul and Ryan Elswick. Osprey seeks to fill the increasing shortage of long-haul fiber optic availability with diverse routes. During 2018 Paul Elswick and his son, Ryan Elswick, sold their family-owned fiber to the house fiber-to-the-premises business, Sunset Digital Communications, Inc. that they had operated in Southwest Virginia since 2003. Brook Lunsford and Cliff Churchill have constructed fiber optic networks in over 15 states installing over 10,000 miles of underground fiber optics cables. For more information, visit www.ospreynetwork.com. About Virginia Department of Transportation The Virginia Department of Transportation is responsible for building, maintaining and operating the Commonwealth of Virginia's roads, bridges and tunnels. Virginia has the third-largest state-maintained highway system in the country with an annual budget of $6.4 billion. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-fiber-link-to-be-constructed-from-northern-virginia-to-nashville-300985820.html SOURCE Osprey Communications, LLC

