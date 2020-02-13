[December 02, 2019] News Corp Names David Kline Chief Technology Officer

News Corp (News - Alert) announced today that David Kline will become Chief Technology Officer, beginning in January. He will succeed Marc Frons, who has held the post since 2016. Mr. Kline joins News Corp from Viacom (News - Alert) , where he served as CTO since 2010. "David Kline is expert at driving innovation and efficiency in businesses that distribute quality content worldwide," said Robert Thomson (News - Alert) , Chief Executive of News Corp. "He is the ideal person to take the baton from Marc Frons, who has ably and thoughtfully been leading the technological transformation of News Corp since his arrival four years ago. We have robust global shared technology services and are rapidly establishing efficient platforms for everything from security and data to mobile apps." "David has a proven record as a leader in action and in thought, and will bring vast experience across a range of distribution platforms. He will lead a talented technology team around the world at a time when creativity, ingenuity and energy are at a premium," said Mr. Thomson. "I look forward to joining News Corp, which is home to many iconic and global brands in news, publishing, entertainment and digital real estat," said Mr. Kline. "It is exciting to become part of a team that is so well positioned to benefit from a new digital era in which trusted and premium content is increasingly in demand."



Before joining Viacom, Mr. Kline was CIO at Discovery Communications, and also worked as CIO at Rainbow Media Holdings. He previously served in management positions at Integrated Systems Group and Northwell Health Systems. Mr. Kline is a graduate of Long Island University, where he earned a BS in Management & Marketing and an MBA in Information Systems. He has served on the New York City Mayor's Council for Technology, and is the recipient of a number of awards for technology innovation.

Mr. Frons, who was CTO for digital publishing at Dow Jones in the early 2000's, rejoined News Corp in 2015 after serving as CTO of Digital and Chief Information Officer at The New York Times. A former journalist, he was also editor and CTO of SmartMoney.com. About News Corp News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, subscription video services in Australia, book publishing and digital real estate services. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005956/en/

