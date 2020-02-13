[November 26, 2019] New Aptos Survey: Shoppers Indicate Increased Importance of the Store in the Golden Quarter

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptos, Inc., a recognized market leader in retail technology solutions, today announced the findings of its 2019 Golden Quarter Consumer Survey. Data from the report emphasized consumers' escalating expectations for store experiences, stock availability and a unified journey across in-store and digital channels. The survey of 4,000 consumers (2,000 in the United Kingdom and 2,000 in the United States) identified shopping habits and preferences in the Golden Quarter, the peak retail sales period that runs from October through December. Key takeaways from Aptos' 2019 Golden Quarter Consumer Survey include: Stores remain the preferred shopping channel for the majority of U.K. and U.S. consumers. Shoppers tell us they prefer to touch, feel and try on goods before they buy (U.K.: 72%; U.S.: 70%). They also cite the benefit of receiving goods instantly (59% in both the U.K. and U.S.) and the opportunity to discover new items (U.K.: 41%; U.S.: 43%).

A key driver of in-store traffic is buy online, pick up in store/click-and-collect. Forty-three percent of U.K. consumers and 53% of U.S. consumers plan to use this fulfillment option during the festive season.

Retailers that are slow to market with new, on-trend merchandise risk losing up to 83% of shoppers (U.K.: 82%; U.S.: 83%). Shoppers also have a low tolerance for out-of-stocks. Approximately 50% of shoppers (U.K.: 52%; U.S.: 47%) will start looking elsewhere if their favorite retailer runs out of stock during the Golden Quarter. The survey also assessed respondents' feedback on topics such as the role of sales assistants, wat encourages shoppers to visit stores, the influence of price on purchase decisions and the importance of store presentation. Survey highlights include:



Sales assistants: In another indication of the escalating importance of the store, shopper loyalty is at significant risk when sales assistants fail to engage or they underwhelm. Approximately half of the consumers we surveyed indicated that they would visit another retailer if they felt a sales assistant was unhelpful or unavailable (U.K.: 52%; U.S.: 49%).

In another indication of the escalating importance of the store, shopper loyalty is at significant risk when sales assistants fail to engage or they underwhelm. Approximately half of the consumers we surveyed indicated that they would visit another retailer if they felt a sales assistant was unhelpful or unavailable (U.K.: 52%; U.S.: 49%). In-store appeal: In-store offers topped the list of what encourages shoppers to visit stores. Eighty-four percent of U.K. consumers and 80% of U.S. consumers indicated they were likely to visit a store based on exclusive promotions.

In-store offers topped the list of what encourages shoppers to visit stores. Eighty-four percent of U.K. consumers and 80% of U.S. consumers indicated they were likely to visit a store based on exclusive promotions. Price sensitivity: It's no surprise that price is still a deciding factor for many consumers. Approximately two-thirds of shoppers (U.K.: 66%; U.S.: 60%) would abandon their purchase if they could find an item cheaper elsewhere.

It's no surprise that price is still a deciding factor for many consumers. Approximately two-thirds of shoppers (U.K.: 66%; U.S.: 60%) would abandon their purchase if they could find an item cheaper elsewhere. Store presentation: Messy or overcrowded shops are a detriment to customer satisfaction. More than four in 10 shoppers will leave a messy store, a figure that increases with the age of the customer. A similar number of shoppers (U.K.: 41%; U.S.: 36%) would head elsewhere if they find a store is too crowded. Going back to basics: A blueprint for 2020 success Noel Goggin, CEO and culture leader of Aptos, said, "The Golden Quarter presents a surge in footfall and sales, with unlimited opportunity to win customer loyalty and build meaningful connections that will benefit retailers in the years ahead. However, this season can also be unforgiving and simple missteps can cause shoppers to stray to a competitor.

"In the current retail market, there's an abundance of brands and shopping channels for consumers to choose from. Shoppers have so many options, and as such they can be very unpredictable in their choices. "As Aptos' 2019 Golden Quarter Consumer Survey highlights, retailers cannot afford to ignore the basics. Survey respondents reinforced the enduring importance of store experiences, customer engagement, merchandise management and omnichannel excellence in the Golden Quarter — and throughout 2020." Click here to download Aptos' 2019 Golden Quarter Consumer Survey, "Building Retail Loyalty and Connections in the Golden Quarter." Survey methodology The survey was performed on Aptos' behalf by global market research firm 3GEM, which surveyed 4,000 consumers (2,000 in the U.K. and 2,000 in the U.S.) in October 2019. About Aptos "Engaging Customers Differently" In an era of virtually limitless choice, sustained competitive advantage only comes to retailers who engage customers differently – by truly understanding who they are, what they want and why they buy. At Aptos, we too, believe that Engaging Customers Differently™ is critical to our success. We are committed to a deep understanding of each of our clients, to fulfilling their needs with the retail industry's most comprehensive omnichannel solutions, and to fostering long-term relationships built on tangible value and trust. More than 1,000 retail brands rely upon our Singular Commerce™ platform to deliver every shopper a personalized, empowered and seamless experience…no matter when, where or how they shop. Learn more: www.aptos.com. Follow Aptos on Twitter @Aptos_Retail and @Aptos_EMEA Aptos, the Aptos logo, "Engaging Customers Differently" and "Singular Commerce" are trademarks of Aptos, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-aptos-survey-shoppers-indicate-increased-importance-of-the-store-in-the-golden-quarter-300965382.html SOURCE Aptos, Inc.

