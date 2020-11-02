[November 20, 2019] New Executive Leaders Join PriceSpider to Support Rapid Growth and Expansion

Following its recent acquisition of ORIS Intelligence, PriceSpider, a global leader in advanced data and retail technology, welcomes Lucas Baerg and Eric Ermie to its growing team. With extensive backgrounds in high-growth, SaaS (News - Alert) leadership, finance, data and analytics, sales and marketing, these new additions will help lead strategic initiatives to support PriceSpider's continued growth, development and expansion. Twenty-year financial leader, Baerg will serve as PriceSpider's new chief financial officer, bringing his strategic expertise in finance and leadership to the organization. With a successful track record of doubling revenue and scaling headcount for other SaaS companies like AutoAlert and VinSolutions, along with enterprise, publicly-traded experience at the Walt Disney Company and Ricoh (News - Alert) , Baerg is committed to bolstering PriceSpider's position as a market-leading brand. Ermie joins PriceSpider as its new chief sales officer. He brings over a decade of experience growing SaaS companies like ORIS Intelligence and ExamSoft, as well as extensive knowledge of data analytics to drive solutions and disrupt the status quo. Ermie aims to help foster the strategic growth of PriceSpider through his visionary leadership of the sales and customer success departments. "As PriceSpider celebrates its 15-year anniversary and recent acquisition of ORIS Intelligence, we couldn't be more thrilled to round out and solidify our mnagement team with the addition of Lucas and Eric," said Anthony Ferry, CEO of PriceSpider. "Their impressive leadership and expertise suit them to support PriceSpider's efforts, as we continue our rapid expansion and delivery of cutting-edge retail technology solutions to global consumer brands."



PriceSpider has repeatedly ranked on Inc. Magazine's list of America's fastest-growing, privately held companies, and has been named among the Orange (News - Alert) County Business Journal's fastest-growing private companies. To learn more about PriceSpider, visit www.PriceSpider.com. About PriceSpider: PriceSpider is an advanced retail data technology company that provides insights about consumer purchasing behavior for the world's largest brand manufacturers. Powered by proprietary "spidering" technology that collects massive data sets from thousands of ecommerce sites, PriceSpider helps brands discover - with precision - what, where, when and how people purchase. PriceSpider also delivers actionable insights that preserve pricing integrity for manufacturers to help them protect their brand by patrolling and enforcing minimum advertised price (MAP) everywhere their products are sold online. From enabling brand manufacturers to maintain brand and pricing consistency across online channels, to giving shoppers easy access to authorized retailers, PriceSpider connects the dots between brands, retailers and shoppers - delivering the ultimate conversion optimization and brand protection platform, helping manufacturers know more to sell more. Connect with PriceSpider on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. For more information, please visit www.PriceSpider.com.

