[November 07, 2019] New ZTE Blade A7 Prime Smartphone Arrives at Visible Today

ZTE (News - Alert) USA, a leading provider of mobile devices and technologies, today announced the Blade A7 Prime will be made available with Visible beginning today for MSRP $99. The next generation of the award-winning Blade series of smartphones, the Blade A7 Prime is perfect for those seeking a reliable, pressure-free option that delivers on design and daily performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005235/en/ ZTE Blade A7 Prime (Photo: Business Wire) "The Blade A7 Prime delivers performance with affordability," said Brad Li, President and CEO, ZTE USA. "We are excited to team up with Visible to bring this quality, inexpensive smartphone, with modern features such as an immersive display and top of the line camera system to customers." "Consumers are looking for great value and quality products, and this is why we collaborated with ZTE for the Blade A7 Prime," said Visible Strategy Chief, Jeremy Bolton. "This phone checks all the right boxes for consumers." Design that Breaks from Convention The unique, matte backing is soft to the touch with a cloth-like texture juxtaposed against the glossy eclipse-shaped fingerprint sensor and unexpected red-colored power button. Form meets function with a wide scanning area that reacts quickly to unlock the phone, take photos, and quick-launch apps. The slim form factor coupled with the 6.09-inch HD+ display maintainsa sleek tech-centric design.



Technology that Supports Independence The Blade A7 Prime is one of the only phones in its price class to offer a 16MP rear- and 5MP front-facing camera. Alongside a high-quality camera, the phone offers 3G of RAM, 32GB of ROM, and a removable MicroSD slot that allows for up to 2TB of additional memory. The Blade A7 Prime is supported by Android 9 Pie operating system and a 3,200mAh battery that feature Smart Power modes to optimize battery life.

Pricing that Pushes the Limits The Blade A7 Prime is available at www.visible.com for just $99. Beginning soon, new Visible customers can trade in any network-incompatible Android device in exchange for a free Blade A7 Prime when they sign up for one month of service. About ZTE USA ZTE USA (https://www.zteusa.com/), headquartered in Richardson (News - Alert) , Texas, is a subsidiary of ZTE Corporation, a global provider of mobile devices, telecommunication systems, and enterprise solutions. Operating since 1998, ZTE USA is dedicated to making cost-efficient, quality communication technology accessible to all. Visit ZTE USA on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ZTEUSA, Twitter (News - Alert) https://twitter.com/ZTEUSA, and on YouTube (News - Alert) https://www.youtube.com/user/ZTEUSAInc. About Visible Backed by Verizon, Visible is the first all-digital wireless carrier in the US, offering unlimited text, talk, data, and hotspot, all running on Verizon's 4G LTE (News - Alert) Network. Visible is fundamentally changing the way consumers get, pay for, and manage their phone service. For more information, go to www.visible.com or search for it in the App Store or the Play Store. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005235/en/

