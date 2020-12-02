[October 31, 2019] New IDC MarketScape Assesses Worldwide Enterprise WLAN Vendors for 2019

International Data Corporation (IDC) has published a new vendor assessment profiling 11 vendors in the worldwide enterprise WLAN market. The IDC (News - Alert) MarketScape report identified Cisco and HPE-Aruba as "Leaders" in the enterprise WLAN market for 2019. Other vendors profiled in this IDC MarketScape analysis and placed in either the "Major Players" or "Contenders" segments include (in alphabetical order): ADTRAN (News - Alert) , Arista-Mojo Networks, Cambium-Xirrus, CommScope-Ruckus, Extreme-Aerohive, Fortinet, Huawei, Juniper-Mist Systems, and Ubiquiti. Alcatel Lucent Enterprise is named in the report as a "vendor to watch" in this market. "It's an exciting time in the enterprise WLAN industry: The number of users and devices accessing the enterprise network continues to rise and wireless connectivity between and among them remains a top priority for organizations around the globe. Meanwhile, bandwidth demands continue to increase while a wide range of near real-time applications are requiring lower latencies," said Brandon Butler, senior research analyst, Enterprise Network Infrastructure. "Enterprises are tackling these challenges with new investments in their enterprise WLANs, and increasingly they're doing so while exploring broader enterprise campus investments in Ethernet switching, Internet of Things management, and software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN) too. Meanwhile, a major advancement of the 802.11 standard named Wi-Fi 6 will help organizations address the next generation of their wireless enterprise infrastructure. This IDC MarketScape evaluates these market trends and the vendors addressing them." When evaluating WLAN solutions, enterprises should focus on vendor support for mission critical applications and functionality, scalability and ROI, among other factors. Vendors offer a range of deployment options for customers today (on-premise controller, virtualized controller, cloud-managed, among others) either directly or through channel partners and service providers, helping to alleviate some of these challenges. Enterprises should identify the best architecture and consumption model for their particular deploment to ensure it meets organizational security and operations needs. This research presents IDC's critical success factors for the enterprise WLAN market, in the short- and long-term, along with an assessment of how technology suppliers fare against those success factors.



The report, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise WLAN 2019 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US45066719), represents a vendor assessment of the enterprise WLAN market through the IDC MarketScape model. Buyer input was used to generate this research, including phone interviews of the participating vendors' clients. This assessment discusses both quantitative and qualitative characteristics that explain a vendor's success in this market. With a focus on the worldwide enterprise WLAN market, the evaluation is based on a comprehensive and rigorous framework that assesses vendors relative to the criteria and one another and highlights the factors expected to be the most influential for success in the market in both the short term and the long term. About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of IT, telecommunications, or industry-specific suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT, telecommunications, or industry-specific vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a transparent foundation to allow companies to independently compare the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

