[August 13, 2019] New Context Shows Support for Kansas City Women in Technology

New Context, a leading innovator in DevSecOps and cybersecurity research for highly regulated industries, today announced its continuing commitment to Diversity and Inclusion through a sponsorship with Kansas City Women in Technology (KCWiT). "New Context has a base of engineers in the Kansas City area, some of whom are very involved in the local tech community. We wanted to increase our support of Kansas City, and decided to start with women in technology--an industry where they are vastly underrepresented," says Alyce Hayes, People Operations Specialist and Diversity Coordinator for New Context. Through the sponsorship, New Context intends to engage directly with participants of KCWiT in the areas of advocacy, volunteering, mentorship and recruitment. "New Context embraces diverse talent in its journey to deliver strong DevOps and software development capabilities. In order to keep the connected world safe, it takes brilliant inds from all walks of life--and diversity allows us to maintain that competitive advantage. We have a nurturing environment where we can educate, mentor, learn from and be inspired by each other. We are proud of Alyce Hayes who is leading this partnership with KCWiT so we can continue to lead by example," says Daniel Riedel, CEO of New Context.



Kansas City Women in Technology is a grassroots organization "helping to grow the number of women in technology careers in Kansas City." They have launched various programs centered around teaching women and children how to code and navigate the tech world. Programs include CoderDojoKC, Coding & Cupcakes, Coding & Cocktails and more. "New Context is a great company from its technical hiring process to its employees and is the kind of company we love to partner with to help us grow. We wouldn't hesitate to encourage women in our community to explore as a potential employer," said Jennifer Wadella, Founder & President of Kansas City Women in Technology.

For more information on Kansas City Women in Technology, visit kcwomenintech.org About New Context New Context, Inc. is the security innovator for highly regulated industries. Our products and consulting services enable global leaders in energy, government and across the enterprise to build, deploy and maintain Secure Compliant Data Platforms. The company is a leader in DevSecOps, open standards, advancing the development of STIX, TAXII and OpenC2 for security automation as a force multiplier for defenders.

