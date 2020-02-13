[August 07, 2019] New Tariffs on Tech Products Could Increase Costs by Another $1 Billion Per Month, Says CTA

Tariffs on consumer technology products are projected to increase by $1 billion or more if the new 10% tariffs on imported Chinese products take effect on Sept. 1, according to new data from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, compiled and analyzed by The Trade Partnership. The industry paid $1.7 billion in tariffs in June - more than eight times higher than it paid in June 2018 despite a 39% decrease in imports year over year, largely due to the ongoing trade war - and the additional tariffs would nearly double that total in September. In June, the United States imported more than $13 billion in consumer technology products from China that would face new 10% tariffs on Sep. 1. Tech products that would be impacted in the latest round of tariffs include: Smartphones

Laptops

Tablets

Computer monitors

TVs

Wi-Fi routers

Digital cameras

Smartwatches

Wireless earbuds/headphones

Smart speakers

Flash memory (SD Cards, USB thumb drives, solid state hard drives)

Printers and printer cartridges

Cable set-top boxes

Streaming media players

Lithium batteries "Tariffs are taxes - and increasing costs on companies puts consumers in the middle of President Trump's trade war," said Gary Shapiro (News - Alert) , president and CEO, CTA. "While we support the president's effort to stop China's forced technology transfers and IP theft, this unpredictable trade policy forces companies to raise the costs of their products, leaving American businesses, workers and families - not China - to pay for these tariffs. The president does not have unilteral authority on trade. CTA urges Congress to pass the Reclaiming Congressional Trade Authority Act of 2019, which would reassert Congress' role in trade policy and protect Americans from being crushed by unending trade wars and retaliatory tariffs."



The new June costs include $131 million in tariffs on 5G-related products - including smartphones, routers, gateways and servers - a critical emerging technology which faced virtually no tariffs prior to the trade war. Since July 2018, Section 301 tariffs on China have cost the industry over $10 billion, including $1 billion on 5G-related products. About Consumer Technology Association:

