New Coding Boot Camp Launches in Baltimore to Meet Rising Demand for Tech Talent

BALTIMORE, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new coding boot camp is launching in Baltimore, a collaboration between Trilogy Education and Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering. Geared toward adult learners and working professionals, the Coding Boot Camp at Johns Hopkins Engineering teaches the front-end and back-end skills necessary to become a proficient full stack developer. The 24-week, part-time program begins September 24, 2019, with two three-hour evening classes during the week (6:30 to 9:30 p.m.) and a four-hour class on Saturdays (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Enrollment is now open at bootcamp.wse.jhu.edu. As the demand for technology skills skyrockets and the national unemployment rate drops to its lowest point in years, Baltimore's employers are hungry to hire job-ready tech talent. Last year alone, companies in the Baltimore area struggled to fill more than 36,000 open roles requiring some level of coding ability. According to recent research from McKinsey, web development ranks among the nation's fastest-growing professions, with demand for coding and advanced IT skills set to grow by over 90 percent in the next decade. "As is the case in cities across the country, Baltimore's business landscape is transforming into a tech-focused economy," said Dan Sommer, CEO and founder of Trilogy Education. "Companies across the region need to fill more technical roles than they can find talent for. The Coding Boot Camp at Johns Hopkins Engineering will encourage businesses to inves in the region by empowering more local professionals to make the transition into tech."



The Coding Boot Camp at Johns Hopkins Engineering offers a market-driven coding and career curriculum taught by industry professionals that helps participants build the competence and confidence to succeed in the technology industry. The program's curriculum covers the basics of coding, algorithms, and data structure plus intensive training in HTML/CSS, JavaScript, Node.js, React, and more. No previous training or experience is required, but an understanding of coding basics is recommended. In addition to classroom instruction, participants will spend a minimum of 20 hours a week on outside projects and homework. They'll also build a professional project portfolio to showcase their abilities and hone their competitive edge in the employment market. Participants receive a range of career-planning services, portfolio reviews, recruiting assistance, and extensive staff support.

Boot Camp participants will gain skills to develop dynamic end-to-end web applications, as well as receive a Certificate in Full-Stack Web Development from Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering. The program does not offer academic credit toward a diploma-bearing degree. Apply Now

To learn more about the Coding Boot Camp at Johns Hopkins Engineering, visit bootcamp.wse.jhu.edu. You can apply online or by calling (443) 885-0012. About Trilogy Education

Trilogy Education , a 2U, Inc. brand (NASDAQ: TWOU), is a workforce accelerator that empowers the world's leading universities to prepare professionals for high-growth careers in the digital economy. Trilogy's intensive, skills-based training programs bridge regional talent gaps in coding, data analytics, UX/UI, and cybersecurity in more than 50 markets around the globe. Thousands of working adults have successfully completed Trilogy-powered programs, and more than 2,500 companies employ them. About 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor–it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 250 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 150,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com . #NoBackRow Media Contact:

