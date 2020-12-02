[July 11, 2019] New Evolvable Private Cloud Product ECS from EasyStack

BEIJING, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 24, 2019, EasyStack, an open source cloud computing company, launched its latest generation private cloud product ECS (EasyStack Cloud Service). It is a cloud platform with features designed and delivered according to a true private cloud. Unlike traditional custom designed and piecemeal implemented private cloud, the core capabilities of this new-generation private cloud is modeled to meet the demands of complex environment and data residing behind enterprise customers' secured firewall setup. In a nutshell, it is the ability to construct a private cloud centered on customers' data and at the same time having a multi-cloud platform that can manage multiple cloud providers both public and private. Equally important are characteristics such as compatibility with the vast hardware and software ecosystem, allowing co-existence of both new-generation and traditional enterprise applications to run and operate on, EVOLVABLE features when responding to the complex environment of business enterprises, yet offering consumer based experience similar to public clouds. In view of private deployment of cloud, the new-generation private cloud offers the following benefits: First, applying it to the business tier, ECS supports new-generation enterprise applications such as Cloud, Mobile, IoT, BigData and AI; Second, serving Platform as a Service (PaaS) experience, it supports many types of applications through building a sharable Kubernetes-based PaaS across private and public clouds based on the ecosystem primarily dominated by open source PaaS; in fact, enterprise cutomers may choose to develop a new on-demand PaaS in the cloud and cater it to specific scenarios and/or industries;



Third, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) implementation, it can offer enterprise customers consumer experience as in public clouds. Specifically, not only does it provide a complete turnkey project from onboarding, delivery, operations & maintenance (O&M) to upgrading, but also brings about its pay-per-use service model, transitioning business and technology into the cloud service era from the cloud software era; Fourth, consider the product evolution journey. The best option for evolution of the new-generation private cloud is open source ecosystem based transition approach. Keeping the new-generation private cloud compatible and aligned with the open source ecosystem, on one hand, allows it to be fully compatible with the community, and on the other hand, satisfy customers' requirement through scenario based design and integration approach. This is a must for replacing custom designed clouds with the equivalent of scenario based solution within a complex environment and potentially leads to an enhanced PaaS ecosystem as well.

Liu Guohui, co-founder and CTO of EasyStack, emphasized: "Different from being upgradable, EVOLVABLE requires an evolution in service capability, product modularity and supporting scenarios. This means that, EVOLVABLE must ensure the evolvability of service capabilities of the cloud platform itself; being EVOLVABLE also means it should be able to adapt to cloud-ready hyper converged architecture integrating hardware and software, private cloud, industry cloud and multi-cloud solution deployed across different modular form-factors; and finally in terms of supporting scenarios, EVOLVABLE represents the ability to cater to wide ranging enterprise requirements across compute, network, storage building blocks, to commercial storage and commercial SDN (Software Defined Networking), from virtualization to bare-metal and container clusters, and from DevOps to IoT." An important highlight that stands out prominently is the ability to perform product feature function upgrade without any impact to existing business workloads - is the single most important element when applying consistent user experience to both private and public deployment of cloud. Also known as smooth upgrade, when the process is being carried out, it has three major characteristics: business users are unaware of the upgrade, no data migration is required, and no service disruption. This means that all business activities running in the cloud, including the operations of the cloud platform continue as per normal during product upgrading i.e. just like a new energy vehicle being driven as usual when its system is being upgraded and the fact that you can make a call or use applications on your smartphone when you are upgrading its operating systems platform. Media Enquires:

Adrian Koh, International Business

Internet Mail: adrian.koh@easystack.io SOURCE EasyStack

