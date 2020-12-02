[July 09, 2019] New Season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Starts Now With 'Operation Apocalypse Z'

The new community event for Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 - Operation Apocalypse Z - is available now on Playstation®4, with other platforms to follow. Operation Apocalypse Z unleashes hordes of the undead across the game as it channels the series' Zombies legacy through updates across the entire game. The new content includes a fan-favorite Specialist "Reaper" who makes its Black Ops 4 debut, three Multiplayer maps, new eerie atmosphere in the Blackout map, and a variety of themed personalization items and gear to acquire. Additionally, players will return to Treyarch's epic Aether story in the new action-packed Zombies Experience, Alpha Omega. "We have a team of talented storytellers that have been helping to craft Zombies experiences for more than 10 years, and we wanted to bring that imagination to every mode of Black Ops 4, which is why we're excited to put Operation Apocalypse Z in player's hands," said Dan Bunting, Co-Studio Head, Treyarch. "This is a veteran team that strives to do their best work with each new experience and this is no exception - Operation Apocalypse Z represents a ton of creativity and passion from everyone to really immerse fans in our unique world of the undead." "We can't wait for the Zombies faithful to experience Alpha Omega, which marks the return of the Aether story and the opportunity to play as both the Primis and Ultimis crews - it's a unique mix of gameplay that has truly been inspired by our community of fans," said Mark Gordon, Co-Studio Head, Treyarch. "This map is over four times larger and features more dialogue than the Nuketown you've played before, and combined with everything else that's coming in Operation Apocalypse Z, this is our most exciting season to date." Operation Apocalypse Z's free, new content includes: New Blackout Updates - As the Zombie apocalypse has begun, sunny skies have departed in favor of something more un-deadly in the main Blackout map. Zombies have leeched most of the life from the landscape forcing the alive to take refuge and survive amongst a deep fog and familiar Zombies sights and sounds. Additionally, the Alcatraz map debuts a nighttime atmospheric change complete with new Zombie enemies. Coming later in the Operation, brand-new Zombie-themed Blackout modes will also debut in the game, including Pandemic and Alcatraz Horde.

- The Black Market has been restocked with a variety of new Zombie-themed Specialist outfits and personalization items, weapon camos and gestures for This includes new weapons like the Reaver C86 Crossbow, 's Argus Shotgun, Daemon 3XB Mastercraft, MOG 12 MKll and Vendetta MKll that players can acquire and master. New Zombies Features - Operation Apocalypse Z introduces new Perks and Elixirs across all Zombies maps, providing new variations on gameplay once they're equipped and activated. In addition to the Operation Apocalypse Z free content, owners of the Black Ops Pass gain access to more new content, available first on PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system: New Multiplayer Map, Der Schatten - A snowy map set in a village high in the Austrian Alps that sits in the shadows of the castle from the Aether story Zombies experience, "Der Eisendrache." Combat takes place in a combination of bright and dark areas pushing player to fight in close quarters. New Multiplayer Map, Remnant - A large-sized map set in the "The Museum of Unnatural History" deep in the Louisiana marshes where historical relics thirst for chaos and blood. Complete with a portal that can transport players to opposite sides of the map, Remnant is structured for mid-ranged combat where longer sightlines flank the exterior of the museum.

- A large-sized map set in the "The Museum of Unnatural History" deep in the Louisiana marshes where historical relics thirst for chaos and blood. Complete with a portal that can transport players to opposite sides of the map, is structured for mid-ranged combat where longer sightlines flank the exterior of the museum. Remastered Multiplayer Map, Havana - Reimagined from the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, Havana is a medium-sized map set in a sunny Cuban city during the Cold War tensions. The map is designed in a Z-shape resulting in a combination of close and long-ranged firefights.

Reimagined from the original is a medium-sized map set in a sunny Cuban city during the Cold War tensions. The map is designed in a Z-shape resulting in a combination of close and long-ranged firefights. New Zombies Experience, Alpha Omega - Continuing the Aether storyline, Alpha Omega lets players jump in as the original, fan-favorite Zombies characters from both the Primis and Ultimis cast, playable together for the first time ever. This allows fans to gain new insight into the ever-twisting story as the timelines converge. Players will fight off hordes of new Zombie enemies, solve challenges, and discover new Easter eggs in a wild experience up to the very end.



