New Mobile App Helps Users Find the Ideal Neighborhood and Home

CHICAGO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for a home doesn't have to be stressful with the new mobile application from Neighborhoods.com. Designed with homebuyers in mind, the app offers easy-to-use map navigation, allowing users to explore neighborhoods and discover what's in the area, browse homes for sale and view home details, save favorites, and connect with local real estate experts. Neighborhoods.com, which currently serves markets in 17 states and continues to grow, provides homebuyers with comprehensive neighborhood coverage and real-time Multiple Listing Service (MLS) listings in nearly 200,000 neighborhoods across dozens of the most sought-after metropolitan areas across the country. Its mobile app—which requires software version 11.0 or later and is compatible with iPhone—offers the same accurate information for visitors on the go. Mobile house hunters can search and compare homes for sale with the interactive and easy-to-use map, while learning about the area through neighborhood profiles containing original photos and descriptions, independent resident reviews, and school information. There's also an option to create an account, allowing users to save neighborhoods and homes, and receive alerts when new listings appear. "There are many ways to find a home; plenty of digital tools out there, too, and today's fast-paced world makes it easier than ever to shop for a home online," said Bill Ness, CEO and founder of Neighborhoods.om. "The Neighborhoods.com mobile app provides extensive information about homes and the area surrounding the property—including a neighborhood overview, top schools, trends, and resident reviews—which helps buyers ensure the home they're fond of is in a neighborhood they'll enjoy."



It should be no surprise that the neighborhood is an important part of the home search. In a recent survey, Neighborhoods.com found 62 percent of first-time homebuyers ranked accessible amenities as the most important factor when considering a new neighborhood. Property value followed at 46 percent, and school districts and walkability were close behind at 38 percent. "The neighborhood is bigger than a home—literally and figuratively," added Ness. "This app is empowering users to take control of their homebuying search. Plus, when a home of interest is discovered, it's easy to connect to a trusted partner real estate agent with just a touch of a button."

Since launching in 2015, Neighborhoods.com has helped residents find their ideal home in an area they'll love to live in. By providing up-to-date listings, detailed neighborhood descriptions and independent reviews of schools, users get a genuine feel of what life might be like in that community, directly from locals who live there. Download the app from the Apple App Store . About Neighborhoods.com

Neighborhoods.com is the first online real estate resource to put the neighborhood at the center of the home search. The platform invites visitors to imagine their life in a new area by providing a local's perspective, including detailed descriptions and resident reviews of schools, amenities, and the surrounding community. With up-to-date listings, the company offers aspiring homeowners accurate and reliable information about market changes and new homes for sale. Neighborhoods.com and its network of real estate agents are licensed and knowledgeable experts that guide users through every step of the homebuying process—from the initial search to the closing table. Media Contact:

