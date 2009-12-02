[May 06, 2019] New Online Certificate Program For Fundraisers From Dr. Adrian Sargeant

INDIANAPOLIS, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Adrian Sargeant, director of the Institute for Sustainable Philanthropy and the world's leading fundraising educator and researcher, is pleased to announce the creation of The Fundraising Standard, an online certificate program for emerging fundraisers. The Fundraising Standard, a 501(c)(3), is an interactive 40-hour program of online learning designed to give participants a thorough introduction to the process of fundraising and launch their first fundraising campaign. It provides an overview of the nonprofit sector and its associated fundraising ethics before taking the lid off what we know about giving (i.e. who gives and why). Students will be assigned reading and tutorials presented by the course team and given access to discussion forums for sharing thoughts and ideas with other participants. Each class will have a maximum of 30 participants so that students can get to know their peers and genuinely support each other in their work. The class is led by Sargeant, the first Hartsook Chair in Fundraising at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. He is the recipient of numerous awards and honorsfor his service to the profession, including the prestigious Nonprofit Times Power and Influence list in 2010.



Sargeant is joined by Emma Bryant and Harriet Day who are both credentialed fundraising educators with experience in fundraising in multiple countries. The Fundraising Standard is made possible in part by a six-figure gift from Indianapolis-based Bloomerang, a provider of donor management software to U.S. and Canadian nonprofits.

Full participation in the Fundraising Standard is applicable for 40 points in Category 1.B – Education of the CFRE International application for initial certification and/or recertification. Participation in the Fundraising Standard may assist you in learning or reviewing concepts covered on the Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) examination as detailed on the Test Content Outline provided by CFRE International. CFRE International does not sponsor or endorse any educational programs and the Fundraising Standard was not developed in conjunction with CFRE International. Complimentary seats to the program will be made available to qualifying community foundations for evaluation purposes. To learn more about The Fundraising Standard, and to enroll in an upcoming class, visit https://fundraisingstandard.org. Media Contact: Adrian Sargeant, Dean

The Fundraising Standard

adrian@fundraisingstandard.org

