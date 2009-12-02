ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New president and governing Council introduced at 97th Annual General Meeting of Ontario engineering regulator
[May 06, 2019]

TORONTO, May 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO), the licensing and regulating body for professional engineers and engineering in the province, installed Nancy Hill, P.Eng., LLB, FEC, FCAE, as its 100th president during its annual general meeting (AGM) at the Hilton Toronto Hotel on May 4.

Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) (CNW Group/Professional Engineers Ontario)

Committed to strengthening PEO's licensing regime and governance, Ms. Hill has over 20 years of volunteer leadership experience with PEO and the engineering community, including previous service as chair of PEO's Complaints, Awards and Women in Engineering Advisory committees. As both an engineer and founding partner of Canadian patent and trademark firm Hill & Schumacher, Ms. Hill is passionate about building a stronger profession for Ontario's engineers.

PEO's Council for the 2019-2020 term was also introduced at the AGM. The nine women and 16 men on the new Council will govern PEO's 87,500 licence and certificate holders, and regulate the practice of professional engineering in Ontario to serve and protect the public interest.

The new leadership group includes province-wide representation from a wide array of sectors, including the business community, industry, academe and government. The composition and operation of Council is dictated by Regulation 941 under the Professional Engineers Act. Most councillors are elected by PEO's licence holders. Currently, eight councillors are appointed by the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, three of whom are not professional engineers.

PEO's 2019-2020 Council includes:





Nancy Hill, P.Eng., LL.B., FEC, FCAE

President

Marisa Sterling, P.Eng., FEC

President-elect

David Brown, P.Eng., BDS, C.E.T., MCSCE

Past President

Christian Bellini, P.Eng., FEC

Vice President (elected)

Michael Chan, P.Eng., FEC

Vice President (appointed)



Sandra Ausma, Ph.D., P.Eng.

Councillor-at-Large

Leila Notash, PhD, P.Eng., FEC

Councillor-at-Large

Gregory Wowchuk, BASc, Dipl El Tech, P.Eng.

Councillor-at-Large



Serge Robert, P.Eng.

Northern Region Councillor

Ramesh Subramanian, P.Eng.

Northern Region Councillor



Randy Walker, P.Eng.

Eastern Region Councillor

Guy Boone, P.Eng., FEC

Eastern Region Councillor



Arthur Sinclair, P.Eng.

East Central Region Councillor

Keivan Torabi, PhD, P.Eng.

East Central Region Councillor



Warren Turnbull, P.Eng., FEC

West Central Region Councillor

Lisa MacCumber, P.Eng.

West Central Region Councillor



Wayne Kershaw, P.Eng., FEC

Western Region Councillor

Gary O. Houghton, BESc, P.Eng., FEC

Western Region Councillor



Lieutenant Governor Appointee

Lorne Cutler, P.Eng., MBA

Lieutenant Governor Appointee

Qadira C. Jackson Kouakou, BA, BSW, LLB

Lieutenant Governor Appointee

Tim Kirkby, P.Eng.

Lieutenant Governor Appointee

Lew Lederman, QC

Lieutenant Governor Appointee

Iretomiwa Olukiyesi, P.Eng.

Lieutenant Governor Appointee

Nadine Rush, C.E.T.

Lieutenant Governor Appointee

Marilyn Spink, P.Eng.

Lieutenant Governor Appointee


 

About Professional Engineers Ontario
Under the authority of the Professional Engineers Act, PEO governs over 87,500 licence and certificate holders and regulates and advances the practice of professional engineering in Ontario to protect the public interest. Professional engineering safeguards life, health, property, economic interests, the public welfare and the environment. Professional engineers can be identified by the P.Eng. after their names. Holders of limited licences can be identified by LEL or LET after their names.

SOURCE Professional Engineers Ontario


