|
|[April 29, 2019]
|
New Report: Vocera and Definitive Healthcare Examine Symptoms of Cognitive Overload
Vocera
Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical
communication and workflow solutions, will release a research report in
conjunction with the research services group of HIMSS Analytics, now
Definitive Healthcare, about the impact of cognitive overload on care
teams and the role technology can play to mitigate cognitive burden.
Vocera (News - Alert) worked closely with research professionals to design a survey
conducted during the 2019 HIMSS Conference and Exhibition and online.
More than 300 clinical and IT leaders from health systems, hospitals and
outpatient facilities participated in the study. Findings from the
research will be released during a free
webinar, on Tuesday, April 30, from 12-1 p.m. ET, hosted by
Healthcare Innovation.
Brendan FitzGerald, Senior Director of Research Services at Definitive
Healthcare, will moderate the online discussion and outline the survey
results. He will be joined by Rhonda Collins, DNP, RN, Chief Nursing
Officer, and Benjamin Kanter, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer, at
Vocera, who will examine the signs and symptoms of cognitive overload
and discuss strategies for simplifying clinical workflows and improving
patient and staff well-being.
In many industries, technology has streamlined processes and minimized
cognitive burden on workers. These recent survey findings suggest
otherwise in healthcare. Forty-two percent of research participants said
technologies currently deployed in the clinical environment contribute
considerably or significantly to cognitive overload. Another 44% said
they contribute at least moderately.
When asked which technology improvements would make the greatest impact
on reducing cognitive overload, 62% of survey participants cited
intelligent workflows to route alerts and alarms more efficiently as a
top solution. Yet, only 45% said alert and alarm management solutions
are on their organizations' 2019 technology investment plans.
"To minimize cognitive burden, technology must help clinicians zero in
on the most important information and provide relevant clinical context,
while simultaneously weeding out extraneous data," said Dr. Collins.
"When clinicians receive too many requests or pieces of information at
the same time, their attention is split among multiple people, systems,
devices and data sources. They can become overloaded and have difficulty
focusing on the most critical task at hand, which can lead to mistakes."
Click
here to register for this webinar about cognitive overload and
discover how the right technology can ease it. The complete
research report will be available after the online event.
About Vocera
The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve
the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling
hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In
2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way
care teams communicate. Today, Vocera offers the leading platform for
improving clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,850
facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,600 hospitals and healthcare
facilities, have selected our clinical communication and workflow
solutions. Care team members use our solutions to communicate and
collaborate with co-workers by securely texting or calling, and to be
notified of important alerts and alarms. They can choose the right
device for their role or task, including smartphones or our hands-free,
wearable Vocera Smartbadge and Vocera Badge. Interoperability between
the Vocera Platform and more than 140 clinical and operational systems
helps reduce alarm fatigue; speed up staff response times; and improve
patient care, safety, and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera
is at home in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, nuclear power
facilities, schools, libraries, retail stores, and more. Vocera
solutions make a difference in any industry where workers are on the
move and need to connect instantly with team members and access
resources or information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of
Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at http://www.vocera.com
and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter (News - Alert).
Vocera® and the Vocera logo are trademarks
of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United States and other
jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the
property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190429005181/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]