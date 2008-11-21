[April 29, 2019] New Report: Vocera and Definitive Healthcare Examine Symptoms of Cognitive Overload

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, will release a research report in conjunction with the research services group of HIMSS Analytics, now Definitive Healthcare, about the impact of cognitive overload on care teams and the role technology can play to mitigate cognitive burden. Vocera (News - Alert) worked closely with research professionals to design a survey conducted during the 2019 HIMSS Conference and Exhibition and online. More than 300 clinical and IT leaders from health systems, hospitals and outpatient facilities participated in the study. Findings from the research will be released during a free webinar, on Tuesday, April 30, from 12-1 p.m. ET, hosted by Healthcare Innovation. Brendan FitzGerald, Senior Director of Research Services at Definitive Healthcare, will moderate the online discussion and outline the survey results. He will be joined by Rhonda Collins, DNP, RN, Chief Nursing Officer, and Benjamin Kanter, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer, at Vocera, who will examine the signs and symptoms of cognitive overload and discuss strategies for simplifying clinical workflows and improving patient and staff well-being. In many industries, technology has streamlined processes and minimized cognitive burden on workers. These recent survey findings suggest otherwise in healthcare. Forty-two percent of research participants said technologies currently deployed in the clinical environment contribute considerably or significantly to cognitive overload. Another 44% said they contribute at least moderately.



When asked which technology improvements would make the greatest impact on reducing cognitive overload, 62% of survey participants cited intelligent workflows to route alerts and alarms more efficiently as a top solution. Yet, only 45% said alert and alarm management solutions are on their organizations' 2019 technology investment plans. "To minimize cognitive burden, technology must help clinicians zero in on the most important information and provide relevant clinical context, while simultaneously weeding out extraneous data," said Dr. Collins. "When clinicians receive too many requests or pieces of information at the same time, their attention is split among multiple people, systems, devices and data sources. They can become overloaded and have difficulty focusing on the most critical task at hand, which can lead to mistakes."

Click here to register for this webinar about cognitive overload and discover how the right technology can ease it. The complete research report will be available after the online event. About Vocera The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera offers the leading platform for improving clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,850 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,600 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected our clinical communication and workflow solutions. Care team members use our solutions to communicate and collaborate with co-workers by securely texting or calling, and to be notified of important alerts and alarms. They can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or our hands-free, wearable Vocera Smartbadge and Vocera Badge. Interoperability between the Vocera Platform and more than 140 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue; speed up staff response times; and improve patient care, safety, and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, nuclear power facilities, schools, libraries, retail stores, and more. Vocera solutions make a difference in any industry where workers are on the move and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at http://www.vocera.com and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter (News - Alert) . Vocera® and the Vocera logo are trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190429005181/en/

