New cloud-based analytics platform offers life sciences companies better insights, faster

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life sciences consulting firm Beghou Consulting unveiled a new cloud-based data analytics platform today at the annual Pharmaceutical Management Science Association conference. ARMADA™ offers pharma and med device commercial teams the ability to more quickly process, manage and analyze unlimited amounts of data on an intuitive centralized platform. Built on Beghou's decades of experience solving data management challenges for life sciences companies, ARMADA – Adaptable, Resilient Multiprocessing Architecture for Data Analytics – is tailored to meet and grow with the data analytics needs of pharmaceutical and medical device companies of all sizes. "With more data at their fingertips, pharma companies have the opportunity today to improve their commercial efforts dramatically," said Justin Khalifa, associate partner at Beghou Cosulting. "Unfortunately, many struggle to maximize value from these large data sets. We developed ARMADA to address this challenge. Its robust technological infrastructure enables teams to integrate and validate large data sets quickly. ARMADA then deploys advanced analytics techniques like machine learning to uncover insights that can drive meaningful commercial gains."



Built on Apache Spark™ with Databricks, ARMADA uses massively parallel processing to maximize speed and scalability. ARMADA allows life sciences companies to capitalize on the many benefits of the cloud, including enhanced security, increased accessibility, and seamless software and hardware upgrades. Users can manage the entire data lifecycle within ARMADA – from uploading data to running various commercial scenarios to generating sales reports. Pharma and med device companies that adopt ARMADA can realize immediate benefits:

Increase control over data: ARMADA puts life sciences companies in control. Commercial operations teams can view data processing around the clock or decide to manage all processing and analysis in-house, if they prefer. "ARMADA represents the next evolution of data analytics technology," Khalifa said. "By providing the foundation for real-time access to data and commercial insights, ARMADA enables life sciences companies to identify the most effective marketing tactics and ensure the right product messages reach the right health care professionals at the right time." For more information about ARMADA or to schedule a consultation, visit beghouconsulting.com/ARMADA, or booth 14 at the PMSA conference at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego (1 Market Place) through April 16. About Beghou Consulting

Founded in 1993, Beghou Consulting specializes in helping life sciences companies – especially emerging pharma companies – establish and manage commercial operations to better market and sell therapies. Deploying advanced analytics and proprietary technology, Beghou consultants have provided strategic counsel to the top pharmaceutical companies in the world, supporting some since infancy. Headquartered in Evanston, Ill., the firm has six offices and employs more than 150 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit www.beghouconsulting.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cloud-based-analytics-platform-offers-life-sciences-companies-better-insights-faster-300831467.html SOURCE Beghou Consulting

