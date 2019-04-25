[April 11, 2019] New Virtual CPE Supports VNF Hypervisor Solutions for SD-WAN

The virtual SmartNode (vSN) family of Virtual CPE products simplifies, accelerates, and lowers costs for SIP-trunk, hosted-PBX, SDN, IP-Access and VPN service deployments



GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND: Patton Electronics—a time-tested, brick-and-mortar manufacturer of IP network equipment—has officially released its virtual SmartNode (vSN) line of virtualized network function (VNF) software CPE products, the company announced today.



The SmartNode virtual CPE offering for hypervisor implementation streamlines SD-WAN service deployment by providing a set of cloud-native software CPE products for download and deployment with bare metal on-premise hardware—a.k.a. universal CPE (uCPE).



Unlike many competing virtual CPE products the Patton vSN puts no limit on the number of registered users or sessions. Call capacity is easily scaled up or down as needed using a floating license model that automatically distributes licenses from the Cloud to SDN hypervisors wherever they are located.



Patton’s announcement comes in the wake of an anticipated 45.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the virtual CPE market that could reah $16.4 billion in 2022, according to a recent IDC forecast .







Offering all the benefits and none of the performance limitations of a shrink-wrapped CPE device, the vSN can be remotely provisioned, configured, managed, and monitored as a virtual machine (VM) using the Patton Cloud .



Thanks to simplified operation, reduced CapEx and OpEx, and faster service delivery, virtual CPEs are key drivers of the growing network function virtualization (NFV) deployment trend, according to techtarget.





Currently offered SmartNode NFV use cases include: VPN server

IPv6-to-IPv4 network gateway

IP access router

Enterprise session border controller (eSBC) for hosted PBX or SIP trunk applications With a software download from the cloud, hypervisor virtual machines may be repurposed for any of Patton’s available VNF options as required by the network administration.



>>Patton will offer a webinar covering the vSN use cases. Attendees can join the webinar offered at the most convenient time for their location:

EMEA >> REGISTER

TUE 05.07.2019 | 11:00 CEST





TUE 05.07.2019 | 11:00 CEST AMERICAS >> REGISTER

TUE 05.07.2019 | 11:00 EST





TUE 05.07.2019 | 11:00 EST APAC >> REGISTER

WED 05.08.2019 | 12 NOON SGT In related news, Patton recently announced its new cloud–managed VoIP ATA with optional Power-over-Ethernet.



Media Contact: Glendon Flowers | +1 301 975 1000 | press@patton.com

