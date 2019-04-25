|
|[April 09, 2019]
|
New JDA Survey Finds More than Half of Manufacturers and Retailers Plan to Invest in Customer-Driven Data Science in the Next Five Years
In today's customer-centric retail environment, the success of a
company's assortment strategy hinges on its ability to leverage
data-driven insights and deliver on the needs of the modern shopper. The 2019
JDA Voice of the Category Manager Survey, conducted by JDA
Software, Inc., of 131 professionals responsible for category
management and merchandising activity in North America revealed that
retailers and manufacturers have become more effective at mining
data-driven consumer insights to deliver effective merchandising
assortments. To continue to ride the wave of customer demand, nearly
half of retailers and manufacturers (43 percent) plan to invest in
customer-driven data science in the next five years, a 16 percent
increase since JDA conducted the first Voice
of the Category Manager survey in 2017.
"Category management has transformed from being a tactical process to
one of strategic importance. Assortment can no longer be viewed as a
collection of products, but instead must be centered on how these
products will enable consumers to have their evolving needs fulfilled,"
said Todd McCourtie, senior director, industry strategy, JDA. "Our
survey found that in two years, there has been a 50 percent increase in
the number of retailers and manufacturers that can effectively mine and
leverage consumer data. While this is a tremendous improvement, category
managers recognize that conducting a deeper analysis of shopper
personas, patterns and trend behaviors will enable them to make even
smarter and more strategic decisions for each store and customer group.
As such, customer-driven data science is in high demand."
Technology innovation unlocks consumer insights
Companies are becoming increasingly more capable of analyzing customer
data to build and leverage key insights into how their customers behave.
More than one quarter of respondents (26 percent) feel they are very
successful when it comes to mining consumer data to generate usable
insights, a 50 percent increase since JDA conducted the survey in 2017.
Nearly 72 percent of respondents on average feel that they are somewhat
successful.
This is largely due to retailers and manufacturers becoming smarter
about technology and more efficient when it comes to integrating it as
part of their business processes. While 30 percent of respondents stated
that it would take three to six months on average for their company to
adjust to new store planning technology, 20 percent claimed that it
would just take one to three months, a nearly 40 percent increase in two
years.
In addition, having new technology in the workplace enables employees to
do their jobs more effectively, making it a better place to work. More
than three quarters of respondents (78 percent) believe that
implementing new technologies helps retain talent.
Key investment priorities targeted at the modern shopper
Despite advances in the adoption and use of technology, changing shopper
habits due to the rise of e-commerce has increased the need for deeper
visibility into pricing and its influence on path to purchase, with the
majority of respondents citing path to purchase (60 percent) and price
sensitivity (49 percent) as the top two consumer behaviors they'd like
to gain additional insight into. Similarly, when asked to identify which
processes respondents felt they lacked the most proficiency in, 40
percent indicated that they are most behind on leveraging artificial
intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for improved pricing and
merchandising and nearly 30 percent stated analyzing various data
sources to gain insight into path to purchase.
In addition to optimizing their prices, category managers face increased
pressure to continuously deliver highly personalized assortments that
address multiple factors including localization, consumer preferences,
loyalty, lifestyles, and more. As a result, retailers and manufacturers
plan to prioritize increased adoption of digital technologies (60
percent) and personalization and localization (54 percent) in the next
year. Category managers said that automation as a means to do more with
less (58 percent), and consumer insights as a tool to support increased
localization, dynamic pricing and improved merchandising (53 percent)
were the top two priorities driving this need for these new technology
solutions.
Consumer choices were once limited to what was available on the store
shelf and influenced strongly by brand preference and promotion, but
today consumers have virtually unlimited choices. Criteria like
"organic" and "local" play more strongly for many products, and shoppers
are becoming more intentional about what they want to buy. Recognizing
this, 66 percent of category manager respondents stated that they plan
to supply consumers with health and wellness information in 2019.
"Retailers and manufacturers are placing their focus and dollars on
personalized localization to enhance the customer experience. By
leveraging analytics-driven insights about shopper behaviors at the
macro and local market level, they can develop localized, actionable,
space-aware assortment plans for more profitable growth," continued
McCourtie. "Unlocking rich consumer insights is a key reason we
partnered with dunnhumby
to combine deep customer insights with actionable merchandising
strategies and decisions for retailers to address this need."
Survey Methodology
JDA Software, Inc. conducted this survey in January 2019 with nearly
130 professionals responsible for category management and merchandising
activity in North America.
