[February 21, 2019] New GSMA Report Highlights Global Role of Intelligent Connectivity

The GSMA (News - Alert) today issued a new report, 'Intelligent Connectivity: How the Combination of 5G, AI, Big Data and IoT Is Set to Change Everything,' highlighting how 5G networks, artificial intelligence (AI), smart platforms and the Internet of Things (IoT) is set to transform the lives of citizens and businesses around the world. The in-depth report draws on fresh interviews with senior representatives from Deutsche Telekom, GSMA Intelligence, KT Corp, Telefonica and Vodafone (News - Alert) and outlines how the convergence of computing and communications will drive a step-change in productivity by delivering real-time services across multiple sectors such as entertainment, transportation and manufacturing. GSMA Intelligence estimates that there will be 1.4 billion global 5G connections by 2025 accounting for more than 15 per cent of the mobile market. "The combination of 5G, the IoT, Big Data and AI will impact almost every aspect of our daily lives from the way we consume entertainment to the way in which we learn and interact with colleagues - all underpinned by ubiquitous hyper-connectivity," commented Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA. "The fusion of these transformative technologies will drive fundamental changes and intelligently connect everyone and everything to better future." Digital Entertainment Everywhere The report highlights how high-speed 5G networks will make digital entertainment richer and more social, delivering augmented reality and virtual reality applications for gaming and TV. It will also make live events such as sports and concerts a more engaging experience by enabling live 360-degree views from anywhere in the venue and letting viewers watch on VR headsets from their homes. Gaming will also become more interactive and social with multiple players, realistic HD graphics and fast internet speeds, meaning gamers can play games anywhere without the cost or inconvenience of carrying specialised hardware. Safe and Swift (News - Alert) Transportation In the transport sector, 5G will work seamlessly with other technologies to make travel as safe and as smooth as possible. With cars, bicycles and pedestrians relaying their positions in real-time, AI systems will use intelligent connectivity to intruct vehicles when to slow down and when to accelerate, making our roads safer and easing congestion. AI systems will collate road and vehicular data, including weather, road works and congestion, to give road-users real-time advice on their route.



Industrial Connectivity Intelligent connectivity is also set to drive a fourth industrial revolution in which robots and computers optimise production and maintenance in factories and plants. 5G combined with the IoT and AI will capture information in real-time, enabling the remote control of machinery and factory-wide connectivity will increase efficiencies and enhance the value manufacturers provide to customers.

Intelligent Agriculture 5G will help farmers monitor and boost yields and crop quality by precisely monitoring soil and weather conditions to tailor the use of pesticides and fertilisers. Mobile IoT networks will monitor the pressure in water pipes to improve leak detection and preserve supply. Intelligent Connectivity will support a reduction in waste and help to preserve the planet's resources by driving efficiencies and better match supply and demand. Mobile operators are already making great strides in the rollout and delivery of 5G networks with commercial networks in the United States, South Korea, the UAE and China expected from this year. GSMA Intelligence expects that 5G networks will cover 40 per cent of the global population by 2025 or approximately 2.7 billion people. 5G will open up profound changes in the mobile operator business model with the convergence of computing and communications to produce real-time services or on-demand services.

