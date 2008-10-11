|
|[February 12, 2019]
New Survey of Healthcare IT Execs and Patients Finds Alignment around Efforts to Enhance the Patient Payment Experience
Elavon, a leading healthcare payments provider, looked deeper into the
healthcare payments experience by interviewing hundreds of patients and
healthcare information technology (HIT) executives across the U.S.
Results of its two-part survey showed that while views align in many
areas, including the need to make the overall patient payment experience
better, views differ on innovations and how patients prefer to access
healthcare information.
"It was interesting comparing the views and perceptions of patients and
HIT executives," said Jana Franks, SVP and GM, Healthcare Solutions.
"We've known that finding ways to increase cost transparency is the
biggest opportunity to improve the overall patient experience. The
results confirm that and show us the runway for improvement is vast as
new technologies emerge and are adopted by HIT executives and patients
alike."
Elavon's report also found that nearly 30% of HIT companies do not have
a payment solution integrated into their platform. This is a missed
opportunity to increase revenue to enhance patient financial engagement.
While there is innovation in other industries around adopting new
payment technologies, the findings show that HIT companies can expand
their payment capabilities through mobile intake tablets, kiosks, mobile
wallets and IVR systems.
Franks added, "The study revealed that both consumers and HIT executives
believe healthcare payments are the most difficult of all industries.
Now is the time to change this by finding ways to simplify the process
in an already hard to navigate industry. The survey showed us there is
an appetite for innovations that increase paymets digitization, which
gives us a real opportunity to influence the future of healthcare
transactions."
Opportunities to innovate
-
Only 31% of HIT executives feel healthcare is keeping pace with other
industries in terms of payments innovation versus 80% of consumers.
-
Patients want access to healthcare cost information online - 66% are
registered on at least one provider portal to manage payments and
billing and 67% would likely use an IVR to pay bills and obtain
balance information.
-
Only 34% of HIT executives surveyed indicated their companies offer
mobile/tablet POS solutions for payments. This is a meaningful
opportunity to further streamline the in-office payment experience for
providers and their patients.
-
Results show that 30% of HIT executives are incorporating AI into
their platforms today, while 23% are using a cloud-based solution to
support mobile wallets. AI has the potential to further improve
payment security and reduce the risk of fraud, as well as deliver a
more seamless and convenient payment experience for patients.
For its first Healthcare Payments Insight Survey Report, Elavon
interviewed patients who had visited a medical provider and submitted
payment to a medical provider within the 12 proceeding months. The HIT
executive survey included respondents who are currently working in the
healthcare industry, have been working in the healthcare industry for at
least two years, and hold one of more of the following positions:
president (C-level), vice president (SVP), director and manager.
To learn more about the research findings and request the full report:
