[February 12, 2019] New Residential Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Results

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ; "New Residential" or the "Company") today reported the following information for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018: FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: GAAP Net Income of $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share

Core Earnings of $208 million, or $0.58 per diluted share*

Common dividend of $185 million, or $0.50 per share FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: GAAP Net Income of $964 million, or $2.81 per diluted share

Core Earnings of $815 million, or $2.38 per diluted share*

Common dividend of $693 million, or $2.00 per share







4Q 2018 3Q 2018 Year Ended December 31, 2018 Year Ended December 31, 2017 Summary Operating Results: GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share** $0.00 $0.54 $2.81 $3.15 GAAP Net Income $0.3 million $185 million $964 million $958 million Non-GAAP Results: Core Earnings per Diluted Share** $0.58 $0.63 $2.38 $2.83 Core Earnings* $208 million $215 million $815 million $861 million NRZ Common Dividend: Common Dividend per Share** $0.50 $0.50 $2.00 $1.98 Common Dividend $185 million $170 million $693 million $609 million

* Core Earnings is a non-GAAP measure. For a reconciliation of Core Earnings to GAAP Net Income, as well as an explanation of this measure, please refer to Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income below. ** Per share calculations of GAAP Net Income and Core Earnings are based on 343,137,361 average diluted shares during the full year ended December 31, 2018; 304,381,388 average diluted shares during the full year ended December 31, 2017; 358,509,094 weighted average diluted shares during the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and 340,868,403 weighted average diluted shares during the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Per share calculations of Common Dividend are based on 369,104,429 basic shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018; 340,354,429 basic shares outstanding as of September 30, 2018; 339,862,769 basic shares outstanding as of June 30, 2018; 336,135,391 basic shares outstanding as of March 31, 2018; 307,361,309 basic shares outstanding as of December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017; and 307,334,117 basic shares outstanding as of March 31, 2017. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Highlights: Mortgage Servicing Rights ("MSRs") In the fourth quarter, we purchased $19 billion unpaid principal balance ("UPB") of MSRs, bringing the total amount purchased in 2018 to $114 billion.

Non-Agency Bond Portfolio and Call Rights New Residential controls call rights to ~$126 billion of mortgage collateral, representing ~37% of the Non-Agency market. (1)(2) Approximately $47 billion of our call rights population is currently callable. (1) During the fourth quarter, New Residential executed call rights on 14 seasoned, Non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities ("RMBS") deals with an aggregate UPB of approximately $795 million, and issued two securitizations totaling approximately $1.0 billion UPB. During 2018, New Residential executed call rights on 88 seasoned, Non-Agency RMBS deals with an aggregate UPB of approximately $2.7 billion. New Residential completed its first non-qualifying mortgage loan securitization in the fourth quarter with an aggregate UPB of approximately $311 million.

Residential Loans In the fourth quarter, we acquired $1.5 billion of re-performing loans from Fannie Mae.

Servicer Advances We continued to focus on lowering advance balances during 2018. Advance balances at the end of 2018 were $3.6 billion, representing a 12% year-over-year decrease. (2)

(1) Our call rights may be materially lower than the estimates in this press release and there can be no assurance that we will be able to execute on this pipeline of callable deals in the near term, or at all, or that callable deals will be economically favorable. The economic returns from this strategy could be adversely affected by a rise in interest rates and are contingent on the level of delinquencies and outstanding advances in each transaction, fair market value of the related collateral and other economic factors and market conditions. We may become subject to claims and legal proceedings, including purported class-actions, in the ordinary course of our business, challenging whether our loan servicing practices and other aspects of our business comply with applicable laws, agreements and regulatory requirements or challenging our right to exercise our call rights. Call rights are usually exercisable when current loan balance is equal to, or lower than, 10% of its original balance. (2) All data as of December 31, 2018, unless otherwise stated. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the latest presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.newresi.com. For consolidated investment portfolio information, please refer to the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available on the Company's website, www.newresi.com. EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL New Residential's management will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Residential's website, www.newresi.com. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-866-393-1506 (from within the U.S.) or 1-281-456-4044 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference "New Residential Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Earnings Call." A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newresi.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 1:30 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 through 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Monday, February 18, 2019 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code "8569059." Consolidated Statements of Income

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2016 (unaudited) Interest income $ 1,664,223 $ 1,519,679 $ 1,076,735 Interest expense 606,433 460,865 373,424 Net Interest Income 1,057,790 1,058,814 703,311 Impairment Other-than-temporary impairment (OTTI) on securities 30,017 10,334 10,264 Valuation and loss provision (reversal) on loans and real estate owned 60,624 75,758 77,716 90,641 86,092 87,980 Net interest income after impairment 967,149 972,722 615,331 Servicing revenue, net 528,595 424,349 118,169 Gain on sale of originated mortgage loans, net 89,017 - - Other Income Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (58,656 ) 4,322 (7,297 ) Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, equity method investees 8,357 12,617 16,526 Change in fair value of investments in mortgage servicing rights financing receivables 31,550 66,394 - Change in fair value of servicer advance investments (89,332 ) 84,418 (7,768 ) Change in fair value of investments in residential mortgage loans 73,515 - - Gain on consumer loans investment - - 9,943 Gain on remeasurement of consumer loans investment - - 71,250 Gain (loss) on settlement of investments, net 103,842 10,310 (48,800 ) Earnings from investments in consumer loans, equity method investees 10,803 25,617 - Other income (loss), net (124,336 ) 4,108 28,483 (44,257 ) 207,786 62,337 Operating Expenses General and administrative expenses 231,579 67,159 38,570 Management fee to affiliate 62,594 55,634 41,610 Incentive compensation to affiliate 94,900 81,373 42,197 Loan servicing expense 43,547 52,330 44,001 Subservicing expense 176,784 166,081 7,832 609,404 422,577 174,210 Income Before Income Taxes 931,100 1,182,280 621,627 Income tax (benefit) expense (73,431 ) 167,628 38,911 Net Income $ 1,004,531 $ 1,014,652 $ 582,716 Noncontrolling Interests in Income of Consolidated Subsidiaries $ 40,564 $ 57,119 $ 78,263 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 963,967 $ 957,533 $ 504,453 Net Income Per Share of Common Stock Basic $ 2.82 $ 3.17 $ 2.12 Diluted $ 2.81 $ 3.15 $ 2.12 Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding Basic 341,268,923 302,238,065 238,122,665 Diluted 343,137,361 304,381,388 238,486,772 Dividends Declared per Share of Common Stock $ 2.00 $ 1.98 $ 1.84 Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets (unaudited) Investments in: Excess mortgage servicing rights, at fair value $ 447,860 $ 1,173,713 Excess mortgage servicing rights, equity method investees, at fair value 147,964 171,765 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 2,884,100 1,735,504 Mortgage servicing rights financing receivables, at fair value 1,644,504 598,728 Servicer advance investments, at fair value 735,846 4,027,379 Real estate and other securities, available-for-sale 11,636,581 8,071,140 Residential mortgage loans, held-for-investment (includes $121,088 and $0 at fair value at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 735,329 691,155 Residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale 932,480 1,725,534 Residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale, at fair value 2,808,529 - Real estate owned 113,410 128,295 Residential mortgage loans subject to repurchase 121,602 - Consumer loans, held-for-investment 1,072,202 1,374,263 Consumer loans, equity method investees 38,294 51,412 Cash and cash equivalents 251,058 295,798 Restricted cash 164,020 150,252 Servicer advances receivable 3,277,796 675,593 Trades receivable 3,925,198 1,030,850 Deferred tax assets, net 65,832 - Other assets 688,408 312,181 $ 31,691,013 $ 22,213,562 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Repurchase agreements $ 15,553,969 $ 8,662,139 Notes and bonds payable (includes $117,048 and $0 at fair value at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 7,102,266 7,084,391 Trades payable 2,048,348 1,169,896 Residential mortgage loans repurchase liability 121,602 - Due to affiliates 101,471 88,961 Dividends payable 184,552 153,681 Deferred tax liability, net - 19,218 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 490,510 239,114 25,602,718 17,417,400 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 369,104,429 and 307,361,309 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 3,692 3,074 Additional paid-in capital 4,746,242 3,763,188 Retained earnings 830,713 559,476 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 417,023 364,467 Total New Residential stockholders' equity 5,997,670 4,690,205 Noncontrolling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 90,625 105,957 Total Equity 6,088,295 4,796,162 $ 31,691,013 $ 22,213,562 NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP NET INCOME New Residential has four primary variables that impact its operating performance: (i) the current yield earned on the Company's investments, (ii) the interest expense under the debt incurred to finance the Company's investments, (iii) the Company's operating expenses and taxes and (iv) the Company's realized and unrealized gains or losses, including any impairment, on the Company's investments. "Core earnings" is a non-GAAP measure of the Company's operating performance, excluding the fourth variable above and adjusts the earnings from the consumer loan investment to a level yield basis. Core earnings is used by management to evaluate the Company's performance without taking into account: (i) realized and unrealized gains and losses, which although they represent a part of the Company's recurring operations, are subject to significant variability and are generally limited to a potential indicator of future economic performance; (ii) incentive compensation paid to the Company's manager; (iii) non-capitalized transaction-related expenses; and (iv) deferred taxes, which are not representative of current operations. The Company's definition of core earnings includes accretion on held-for-sale loans as if they continued to be held-for-investment. Although the Company intends to sell such loans, there is no guarantee that such loans will be sold or that they will be sold within any expected timeframe. During the period prior to sale, the Company continues to receive cash flows from such loans and believes that it is appropriate to record a yield thereon. In addition, the Company's definition of core earnings excludes all deferred taxes, rather than just deferred taxes related to unrealized gains or losses, because the Company believes deferred taxes are not representative of current operations. The Company's definition of core earnings also limits accreted interest income on RMBS where the Company receives par upon the exercise of associated call rights based on the estimated value of the underlying collateral, net of related costs including advances. The Company created this limit in order to be able to accrete to the lower of par or the net value of the underlying collateral, in instances where the net value of the underlying collateral is lower than par. The Company believes this amount represents the amount of accretion the Company would have expected to earn on such bonds had the call rights not been exercised. The Company's investments in consumer loans are accounted for under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") No. 310-20 and ASC No. 310-30, including certain non-performing consumer loans with revolving privileges that are explicitly excluded from being accounted for under ASC No. 310-30. Under ASC No. 310-20, the recognition of expected losses on these non-performing consumer loans is delayed in comparison to the level yield methodology under ASC No. 310-30, which recognizes income based on an expected cash flow model reflecting an investment's lifetime expected losses. The purpose of the core earnings adjustment to adjust consumer loans to a level yield is to present income recognition across the consumer loan portfolio in the manner in which it is economically earned, avoid potential delays in loss recognition, and align it with the Company's overall portfolio of mortgage-related assets which generally record income on a level yield basis. With respect to consumer loans classified as held-for-sale, the level yield is computed through the expected sale date. With respect to the gains recorded under GAAP in 2014 and 2016 as a result of a refinancing of the debt related to the Company's investments in consumer loans, and the consolidation of entities that own the Company's investments in consumer loans, respectively, the Company continues to record a level yield on those assets based on their original purchase price. While incentive compensation paid to the Company's manager may be a material operating expense, the Company excludes it from core earnings because (i) from time to time, a component of the computation of this expense will relate to items (such as gains or losses) that are excluded from core earnings, and (ii) it is impractical to determine the portion of the expense related to core earnings and non-core earnings, and the type of earnings (loss) that created an excess (deficit) above or below, as applicable, the incentive compensation threshold. To illustrate why it is impractical to determine the portion of incentive compensation expense that should be allocated to core earnings, the Company notes that, as an example, in a given period, it may have core earnings in excess of the incentive compensation threshold but incur losses (which are excluded from core earnings) that reduce total earnings below the incentive compensation threshold. In such case, the Company would either need to (a) allocate zero incentive compensation expense to core earnings, even though core earnings exceeded the incentive compensation threshold, or (b) assign a "pro forma" amount of incentive compensation expense to core earnings, even though no incentive compensation was actually incurred. The Company believes that neither of these allocation methodologies achieves a logical result. Accordingly, the exclusion of incentive compensation facilitates comparability between periods and avoids the distortion to the Company's non-GAAP operating measure that would result from the inclusion of incentive compensation that relates to non-core earnings. With regard to non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, management does not view these costs as part of the Company's core operations, as they are considered by management to be similar to realized losses incurred at acquisition. Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses are generally legal and valuation service costs, as well as other professional service fees, incurred when the Company acquires certain investments, as well as costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses. As of the third quarter of 2018, as a result of the Shellpoint Acquisition, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, New Penn, originate conventional, government-insured and nonconforming residential mortgage loans for sale and securitization. In connection with the transfer of loans to the GSEs or mortgage investors, the Company reports realized gains or losses on the sale of originated residential mortgage loans and retention of mortgage servicing rights, which the Company believes is an indicator of performance for the Servicing and Origination segment and therefore included in core earnings. Realized gains or losses on the sale of originated residential mortgage loans had no impact on core earnings in any prior period, but may impact core earnings in future periods. Management believes that the adjustments to compute "core earnings" specified above allow investors and analysts to readily identify and track the operating performance of the assets that form the core of the Company's activity, assist in comparing the core operating results between periods, and enable investors to evaluate the Company's current core performance using the same measure that management uses to operate the business. Management also utilizes core earnings as a measure in its decision-making process relating to improvements to the underlying fundamental operations of the Company's investments, as well as the allocation of resources between those investments, and management also relies on core earnings as an indicator of the results of such decisions. Core earnings excludes certain recurring items, such as gains and losses (including impairment as well as derivative activities) and non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, because they are not considered by management to be part of the Company's core operations for the reasons described herein. As such, core earnings is not intended to reflect all of the Company's activity and should be considered as only one of the factors used by management in assessing the Company's performance, along with GAAP net income which is inclusive of all of the Company's activities. The primary differences between core earnings and the measure the Company uses to calculate incentive compensation relate to (i) realized gains and losses (including impairments), (ii) non-capitalized transaction-related expenses and (iii) deferred taxes (other than those related to unrealized gains and losses). Each are excluded from core earnings and included in the Company's incentive compensation measure (either immediately or through amortization). In addition, the Company's incentive compensation measure does not include accretion on held-for-sale loans and the timing of recognition of income from consumer loans is different. Unlike core earnings, the Company's incentive compensation measure is intended to reflect all realized results of operations. The Gain on Remeasurement of Consumer Loans Investment was treated as an unrealized gain for the purposes of calculating incentive compensation and was therefore excluded from such calculation. Core earnings does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or as a substitute for, or superior to, cash flows from operating activities, each as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and the Company's calculation of this measure may not be comparable to similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. Set forth below is a reconciliation of core earnings to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands): Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 348 $ 184,608 $ 963,967 $ 957,533 Impairment 39,315 9,360 90,641 86,092 Other Income adjustments: Other Income Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage servicing rights 2,945 4,744 58,656 (4,322 ) Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, equity method investees (2,733 ) (3,396 ) (8,357 ) (12,617 ) Change in fair value of investments in mortgage servicing rights financing receivables (11,066 ) 39,329 (229,253 ) (109,584 ) Change in fair value of servicer advance investments 2,751 5,353 89,332 (84,418 ) Change in fair value of investments in residential mortgage loans (73,515 ) - (73,515 ) - (Gain) loss on settlement of investments, net 2,222 11,893 (103,842 ) (10,310 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments 141,543 (24,299 ) 113,558 2,190 Unrealized (gain) loss on other ABS 1,718 (7,197 ) (10,283 ) (2,883 ) (Gain) loss on transfer of loans to REO (2,910 ) (6,119 ) (19,519 ) (22,938 ) (Gain) loss on transfer of loans to other assets 329 1,528 1,977 (488 ) (Gain) loss on Excess MSR recapture agreements 4,278 (987 ) (979 ) (2,384 ) (Gain) loss on Ocwen common stock 15,515 145 10,860 (5,346 ) Other (income) loss 2,910 17,843 28,722 27,741 Total Other Income Adjustments 83,987 38,837 (142,643 ) (225,359 ) Other Income and Impairment attributable to non-controlling interests (5,159 ) (4,633 ) (22,247 ) (30,416 ) Change in fair value of investments in mortgage servicing rights 160,947 (44,192 ) (65,670 ) (155,495 ) (Gain) loss on settlement of mortgage loan origination derivative instruments (3,991 ) 2,757 (1,234 ) - Gain on securitization of originated mortgage loans 8,757 - 8,757 - Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses 3,162 5,274 21,946 21,723 Incentive compensation to affiliate 29,731 23,848 94,900 81,373 Deferred taxes (67,374 ) (1,865 ) (80,054 ) 168,518 Interest income on residential mortgage loans, held-for sale 600 5,906 13,374 13,623 Limit on RMBS discount accretion related to called deals (45,473 ) (2,914 ) (58,581 ) (28,652 ) Adjust consumer loans to level yield 734 (6,760 ) (21,181 ) (41,250 ) Core earnings of equity method investees: Excess mortgage servicing rights 2,669 4,468 13,183 13,691 Core Earnings $ 208,253 $ 214,694 $ 815,158 $ 861,381 CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain information in this press release constitutes as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to our call rights population. These statements are not historical facts. They represent management's current expectations regarding future events and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's annual and quarterly reports and other filings filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website (www.newresi.com). New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for New Residential to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release, and New Residential expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in New Residential's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL New Residential focuses on opportunistically investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily targets investments in mortgage servicing related assets and other related opportunistic investments. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for federal income tax purposes. The Company is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190212005432/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]