New Residential Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Results
New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ; "New Residential" or the
"Company") today reported the following information for the fourth
quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018:
FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
-
GAAP Net Income of $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share
-
Core Earnings of $208 million, or $0.58 per diluted share*
-
Common dividend of $185 million, or $0.50 per share
FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
-
GAAP Net Income of $964 million, or $2.81 per diluted share
-
Core Earnings of $815 million, or $2.38 per diluted share*
-
Common dividend of $693 million, or $2.00 per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q 2018
|
|
|
|
3Q 2018
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31, 2017
|
Summary Operating Results:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share**
|
$0.00
|
|
|
|
$0.54
|
|
|
|
$2.81
|
|
|
|
$3.15
|
GAAP Net Income
|
$0.3 million
|
|
|
|
$185 million
|
|
|
|
$964 million
|
|
|
|
$958 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Results:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core Earnings per Diluted Share**
|
$0.58
|
|
|
|
$0.63
|
|
|
|
$2.38
|
|
|
|
$2.83
|
Core Earnings*
|
$208 million
|
|
|
|
$215 million
|
|
|
|
$815 million
|
|
|
|
$861 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NRZ Common Dividend:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Dividend per Share**
|
$0.50
|
|
|
|
$0.50
|
|
|
|
$2.00
|
|
|
|
$1.98
|
Common Dividend
|
$185 million
|
|
|
|
$170 million
|
|
|
|
$693 million
|
|
|
|
$609 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Core Earnings is a non-GAAP measure. For a reconciliation of Core
Earnings to GAAP Net Income, as well as an explanation of this measure,
please refer to Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income
below. ** Per share calculations of GAAP Net Income and Core
Earnings are based on 343,137,361 average diluted shares during the full
year ended December 31, 2018; 304,381,388 average diluted shares during
the full year ended December 31, 2017; 358,509,094 weighted average
diluted shares during the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and
340,868,403 weighted average diluted shares during the quarter ended
September 30, 2018. Per share calculations of Common Dividend are based
on 369,104,429 basic shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018;
340,354,429 basic shares outstanding as of September 30, 2018;
339,862,769 basic shares outstanding as of June 30, 2018; 336,135,391
basic shares outstanding as of March 31, 2018; 307,361,309 basic shares
outstanding as of December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017 and June 30,
2017; and 307,334,117 basic shares outstanding as of March 31, 2017.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Highlights:
-
Mortgage Servicing Rights ("MSRs")
-
In the fourth quarter, we purchased $19 billion unpaid principal
balance ("UPB") of MSRs, bringing the total amount purchased in
2018 to $114 billion.
-
Non-Agency Bond Portfolio and Call Rights
-
New Residential controls call rights to ~$126 billion of mortgage
collateral, representing ~37% of the Non-Agency market.(1)(2) Approximately
$47 billion of our call rights population is currently
callable.(1)
-
During the fourth quarter, New Residential executed call
rights on 14 seasoned, Non-Agency residential mortgage-backed
securities ("RMBS") deals with an aggregate UPB of
approximately $795 million, and issued two securitizations
totaling approximately $1.0 billion UPB.
-
During 2018, New Residential executed call rights on 88
seasoned, Non-Agency RMBS deals with an aggregate UPB of
approximately $2.7 billion.
-
New Residential completed its first non-qualifying mortgage loan
securitization in the fourth quarter with an aggregate UPB of
approximately $311 million.
-
Residential Loans
-
In the fourth quarter, we acquired $1.5 billion of re-performing
loans from Fannie Mae.
-
Servicer Advances
-
We continued to focus on lowering advance balances during 2018.
Advance balances at the end of 2018 were $3.6 billion,
representing a 12% year-over-year decrease. (2)
(1) Our call rights may be materially lower than the estimates
in this press release and there can be no assurance that we will be able
to execute on this pipeline of callable deals in the near term, or at
all, or that callable deals will be economically favorable. The economic
returns from this strategy could be adversely affected by a rise in
interest rates and are contingent on the level of delinquencies and
outstanding advances in each transaction, fair market value of the
related collateral and other economic factors and market conditions. We
may become subject to claims and legal proceedings, including purported
class-actions, in the ordinary course of our business, challenging
whether our loan servicing practices and other aspects of our business
comply with applicable laws, agreements and regulatory requirements or
challenging our right to exercise our call rights. Call rights are
usually exercisable when current loan balance is equal to, or lower
than, 10% of its original balance.
(2) All data as of December 31, 2018, unless otherwise stated.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
For additional information that management believes to be useful for
investors, please refer to the latest presentation posted on the
Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.newresi.com. For
consolidated investment portfolio information, please refer to the
Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which are available on the Company's website, www.newresi.com.
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
New Residential's management will host a conference call on Tuesday,
February 12, 2019 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings
release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of New
Residential's website, www.newresi.com.
All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The
conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-866-393-1506 (from within
the U.S.) or 1-281-456-4044 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior
to the scheduled start of the call; please reference "New Residential
Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Earnings Call."
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the
public on a listen-only basis at www.newresi.com.
Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and
download any necessary software required to listen to the internet
broadcast.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from
1:30 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 through 1:00 P.M.
Eastern Time on Monday, February 18, 2019 by dialing 1-855-859-2056
(from within the U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.);
please reference access code "8569059."
Consolidated Statements of Income
($ in thousands, except
share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,664,223
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,519,679
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,076,735
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
606,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
460,865
|
|
|
|
|
|
373,424
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,057,790
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,058,814
|
|
|
|
|
|
703,311
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other-than-temporary impairment (OTTI) on securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,334
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,264
|
|
|
Valuation and loss provision (reversal) on loans and real estate
owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
60,624
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75,758
|
|
|
|
|
|
77,716
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90,641
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86,092
|
|
|
|
|
|
87,980
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income after impairment
|
|
|
|
|
|
967,149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
972,722
|
|
|
|
|
|
615,331
|
|
|
Servicing revenue, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
528,595
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
424,349
|
|
|
|
|
|
118,169
|
|
|
Gain on sale of originated mortgage loans, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
89,017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Other Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage servicing
rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
(58,656
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,322
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7,297
|
)
|
|
Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage servicing
rights, equity method investees
|
|
8,357
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,617
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,526
|
|
|
Change in fair value of investments in mortgage servicing rights
financing receivables
|
|
|
|
|
|
31,550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66,394
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Change in fair value of servicer advance investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
(89,332
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
84,418
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7,768
|
)
|
|
Change in fair value of investments in residential mortgage loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
73,515
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Gain on consumer loans investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,943
|
|
|
Gain on remeasurement of consumer loans investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
71,250
|
|
|
Gain (loss) on settlement of investments, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
103,842
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,310
|
|
|
|
|
|
(48,800
|
)
|
|
Earnings from investments in consumer loans, equity method investees
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,803
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,617
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Other income (loss), net
|
|
|
|
|
|
(124,336
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,108
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,483
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(44,257
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
207,786
|
|
|
|
|
|
62,337
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
231,579
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67,159
|
|
|
|
|
|
38,570
|
|
|
Management fee to affiliate
|
|
|
|
|
|
62,594
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55,634
|
|
|
|
|
|
41,610
|
|
|
Incentive compensation to affiliate
|
|
|
|
|
|
94,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
81,373
|
|
|
|
|
|
42,197
|
|
|
Loan servicing expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
43,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52,330
|
|
|
|
|
|
44,001
|
|
|
Subservicing expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
176,784
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
166,081
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,832
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
609,404
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
422,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
174,210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
931,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,182,280
|
|
|
|
|
|
621,627
|
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
(73,431
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
167,628
|
|
|
|
|
|
38,911
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,004,531
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,014,652
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
582,716
|
|
|
Noncontrolling Interests in Income of Consolidated Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
40,564
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
57,119
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
78,263
|
|
|
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
963,967
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
957,533
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
504,453
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income Per Share of Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.17
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.12
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.15
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
341,268,923
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
302,238,065
|
|
|
|
|
|
238,122,665
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
343,137,361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
304,381,388
|
|
|
|
|
|
238,486,772
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends Declared per Share of Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.98
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
Assets
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments in:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excess mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
|
$
|
447,860
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,173,713
|
|
Excess mortgage servicing rights, equity method investees, at fair
value
|
|
147,964
|
|
|
|
|
|
171,765
|
|
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
|
|
2,884,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,735,504
|
|
Mortgage servicing rights financing receivables, at fair value
|
|
1,644,504
|
|
|
|
|
|
598,728
|
|
Servicer advance investments, at fair value
|
|
735,846
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,027,379
|
|
Real estate and other securities, available-for-sale
|
|
11,636,581
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,071,140
|
|
Residential mortgage loans, held-for-investment (includes $121,088
and $0 at fair value at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017,
respectively)
|
|
735,329
|
|
|
|
|
|
691,155
|
|
Residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale
|
|
932,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,725,534
|
|
Residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale, at fair value
|
|
2,808,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Real estate owned
|
|
113,410
|
|
|
|
|
|
128,295
|
|
Residential mortgage loans subject to repurchase
|
|
121,602
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Consumer loans, held-for-investment
|
|
1,072,202
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,374,263
|
|
Consumer loans, equity method investees
|
|
38,294
|
|
|
|
|
|
51,412
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
251,058
|
|
|
|
|
|
295,798
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
164,020
|
|
|
|
|
|
150,252
|
|
Servicer advances receivable
|
|
3,277,796
|
|
|
|
|
|
675,593
|
|
Trades receivable
|
|
3,925,198
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,030,850
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
65,832
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other assets
|
|
688,408
|
|
|
|
|
|
312,181
|
|
|
$
|
31,691,013
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,213,562
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchase agreements
|
$
|
15,553,969
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,662,139
|
|
Notes and bonds payable (includes $117,048 and $0 at fair value at
December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)
|
|
7,102,266
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,084,391
|
|
Trades payable
|
|
2,048,348
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,169,896
|
|
Residential mortgage loans repurchase liability
|
|
121,602
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Due to affiliates
|
|
101,471
|
|
|
|
|
|
88,961
|
|
Dividends payable
|
|
184,552
|
|
|
|
|
|
153,681
|
|
Deferred tax liability, net
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,218
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
490,510
|
|
|
|
|
|
239,114
|
|
|
|
25,602,718
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,417,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized,
369,104,429 and 307,361,309 issued and outstanding at December 31,
2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
|
|
3,692
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,074
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
4,746,242
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,763,188
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
830,713
|
|
|
|
|
|
559,476
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
417,023
|
|
|
|
|
|
364,467
|
|
Total New Residential stockholders' equity
|
|
5,997,670
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,690,205
|
|
Noncontrolling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
90,625
|
|
|
|
|
|
105,957
|
|
Total Equity
|
|
6,088,295
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,796,162
|
|
|
$
|
31,691,013
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,213,562
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP NET INCOME
New Residential has four primary variables that impact its operating
performance: (i) the current yield earned on the Company's investments,
(ii) the interest expense under the debt incurred to finance the
Company's investments, (iii) the Company's operating expenses and taxes
and (iv) the Company's realized and unrealized gains or losses,
including any impairment, on the Company's investments. "Core earnings"
is a non-GAAP measure of the Company's operating performance, excluding
the fourth variable above and adjusts the earnings from the consumer
loan investment to a level yield basis. Core earnings is used by
management to evaluate the Company's performance without taking into
account: (i) realized and unrealized gains and losses, which although
they represent a part of the Company's recurring operations, are subject
to significant variability and are generally limited to a potential
indicator of future economic performance; (ii) incentive compensation
paid to the Company's manager; (iii) non-capitalized transaction-related
expenses; and (iv) deferred taxes, which are not representative of
current operations.
The Company's definition of core earnings includes accretion on
held-for-sale loans as if they continued to be held-for-investment.
Although the Company intends to sell such loans, there is no guarantee
that such loans will be sold or that they will be sold within any
expected timeframe. During the period prior to sale, the Company
continues to receive cash flows from such loans and believes that it is
appropriate to record a yield thereon. In addition, the Company's
definition of core earnings excludes all deferred taxes, rather than
just deferred taxes related to unrealized gains or losses, because the
Company believes deferred taxes are not representative of current
operations. The Company's definition of core earnings also limits
accreted interest income on RMBS where the Company receives par upon the
exercise of associated call rights based on the estimated value of the
underlying collateral, net of related costs including advances. The
Company created this limit in order to be able to accrete to the lower
of par or the net value of the underlying collateral, in instances where
the net value of the underlying collateral is lower than par. The
Company believes this amount represents the amount of accretion the
Company would have expected to earn on such bonds had the call rights
not been exercised.
The Company's investments in consumer loans are accounted for under
Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") No. 310-20 and ASC No. 310-30,
including certain non-performing consumer loans with revolving
privileges that are explicitly excluded from being accounted for under
ASC No. 310-30. Under ASC No. 310-20, the recognition of expected losses
on these non-performing consumer loans is delayed in comparison to the
level yield methodology under ASC No. 310-30, which recognizes income
based on an expected cash flow model reflecting an investment's lifetime
expected losses. The purpose of the core earnings adjustment to adjust
consumer loans to a level yield is to present income recognition across
the consumer loan portfolio in the manner in which it is economically
earned, avoid potential delays in loss recognition, and align it with
the Company's overall portfolio of mortgage-related assets which
generally record income on a level yield basis. With respect to consumer
loans classified as held-for-sale, the level yield is computed through
the expected sale date. With respect to the gains recorded under GAAP in
2014 and 2016 as a result of a refinancing of the debt related to the
Company's investments in consumer loans, and the consolidation of
entities that own the Company's investments in consumer loans,
respectively, the Company continues to record a level yield on those
assets based on their original purchase price.
While incentive compensation paid to the Company's manager may be a
material operating expense, the Company excludes it from core earnings
because (i) from time to time, a component of the computation of this
expense will relate to items (such as gains or losses) that are excluded
from core earnings, and (ii) it is impractical to determine the portion
of the expense related to core earnings and non-core earnings, and the
type of earnings (loss) that created an excess (deficit) above or below,
as applicable, the incentive compensation threshold. To illustrate why
it is impractical to determine the portion of incentive compensation
expense that should be allocated to core earnings, the Company notes
that, as an example, in a given period, it may have core earnings in
excess of the incentive compensation threshold but incur losses (which
are excluded from core earnings) that reduce total earnings below the
incentive compensation threshold. In such case, the Company would either
need to (a) allocate zero incentive compensation expense to core
earnings, even though core earnings exceeded the incentive compensation
threshold, or (b) assign a "pro forma" amount of incentive compensation
expense to core earnings, even though no incentive compensation was
actually incurred. The Company believes that neither of these allocation
methodologies achieves a logical result. Accordingly, the exclusion of
incentive compensation facilitates comparability between periods and
avoids the distortion to the Company's non-GAAP operating measure that
would result from the inclusion of incentive compensation that relates
to non-core earnings.
With regard to non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, management
does not view these costs as part of the Company's core operations, as
they are considered by management to be similar to realized losses
incurred at acquisition. Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses
are generally legal and valuation service costs, as well as other
professional service fees, incurred when the Company acquires certain
investments, as well as costs associated with the acquisition and
integration of acquired businesses.
As of the third quarter of 2018, as a result of the Shellpoint
Acquisition, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, New Penn,
originate conventional, government-insured and nonconforming residential
mortgage loans for sale and securitization. In connection with the
transfer of loans to the GSEs or mortgage investors, the Company reports
realized gains or losses on the sale of originated residential mortgage
loans and retention of mortgage servicing rights, which the Company
believes is an indicator of performance for the Servicing and
Origination segment and therefore included in core earnings. Realized
gains or losses on the sale of originated residential mortgage loans had
no impact on core earnings in any prior period, but may impact core
earnings in future periods.
Management believes that the adjustments to compute "core earnings"
specified above allow investors and analysts to readily identify and
track the operating performance of the assets that form the core of the
Company's activity, assist in comparing the core operating results
between periods, and enable investors to evaluate the Company's current
core performance using the same measure that management uses to operate
the business. Management also utilizes core earnings as a measure in its
decision-making process relating to improvements to the underlying
fundamental operations of the Company's investments, as well as the
allocation of resources between those investments, and management also
relies on core earnings as an indicator of the results of such
decisions. Core earnings excludes certain recurring items, such as gains
and losses (including impairment as well as derivative activities) and
non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, because they are not
considered by management to be part of the Company's core operations for
the reasons described herein. As such, core earnings is not intended to
reflect all of the Company's activity and should be considered as only
one of the factors used by management in assessing the Company's
performance, along with GAAP net income which is inclusive of all of the
Company's activities.
The primary differences between core earnings and the measure the
Company uses to calculate incentive compensation relate to (i) realized
gains and losses (including impairments), (ii) non-capitalized
transaction-related expenses and (iii) deferred taxes (other than those
related to unrealized gains and losses). Each are excluded from core
earnings and included in the Company's incentive compensation measure
(either immediately or through amortization). In addition, the Company's
incentive compensation measure does not include accretion on
held-for-sale loans and the timing of recognition of income from
consumer loans is different. Unlike core earnings, the Company's
incentive compensation measure is intended to reflect all realized
results of operations. The Gain on Remeasurement of Consumer Loans
Investment was treated as an unrealized gain for the purposes of
calculating incentive compensation and was therefore excluded from such
calculation.
Core earnings does not represent and should not be considered as a
substitute for, or superior to, net income or as a substitute for, or
superior to, cash flows from operating activities, each as determined in
accordance with U.S. GAAP, and the Company's calculation of this measure
may not be comparable to similarly entitled measures reported by other
companies. Set forth below is a reconciliation of core earnings to the
most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
348
|
|
|
$
|
184,608
|
|
|
$
|
963,967
|
|
|
$
|
957,533
|
|
Impairment
|
|
|
39,315
|
|
|
|
9,360
|
|
|
|
90,641
|
|
|
|
86,092
|
|
Other Income adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage servicing
rights
|
|
|
2,945
|
|
|
|
4,744
|
|
|
|
58,656
|
|
|
|
(4,322
|
)
|
Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage servicing
rights, equity method investees
|
|
|
(2,733
|
)
|
|
|
(3,396
|
)
|
|
|
(8,357
|
)
|
|
|
(12,617
|
)
|
Change in fair value of investments in mortgage servicing rights
financing receivables
|
|
|
(11,066
|
)
|
|
|
39,329
|
|
|
|
(229,253
|
)
|
|
|
(109,584
|
)
|
Change in fair value of servicer advance investments
|
|
|
2,751
|
|
|
|
5,353
|
|
|
|
89,332
|
|
|
|
(84,418
|
)
|
Change in fair value of investments in residential mortgage loans
|
|
|
(73,515
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(73,515
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
(Gain) loss on settlement of investments, net
|
|
|
2,222
|
|
|
|
11,893
|
|
|
|
(103,842
|
)
|
|
|
(10,310
|
)
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments
|
|
|
141,543
|
|
|
|
(24,299
|
)
|
|
|
113,558
|
|
|
|
2,190
|
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on other ABS
|
|
|
1,718
|
|
|
|
(7,197
|
)
|
|
|
(10,283
|
)
|
|
|
(2,883
|
)
|
(Gain) loss on transfer of loans to REO
|
|
|
(2,910
|
)
|
|
|
(6,119
|
)
|
|
|
(19,519
|
)
|
|
|
(22,938
|
)
|
(Gain) loss on transfer of loans to other assets
|
|
|
329
|
|
|
|
1,528
|
|
|
|
1,977
|
|
|
|
(488
|
)
|
(Gain) loss on Excess MSR recapture agreements
|
|
|
4,278
|
|
|
|
(987
|
)
|
|
|
(979
|
)
|
|
|
(2,384
|
)
|
(Gain) loss on Ocwen common stock
|
|
|
15,515
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
10,860
|
|
|
|
(5,346
|
)
|
Other (income) loss
|
|
|
2,910
|
|
|
|
17,843
|
|
|
|
28,722
|
|
|
|
27,741
|
|
Total Other Income Adjustments
|
|
|
83,987
|
|
|
|
38,837
|
|
|
|
(142,643
|
)
|
|
|
(225,359
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Income and Impairment attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
(5,159
|
)
|
|
|
(4,633
|
)
|
|
|
(22,247
|
)
|
|
|
(30,416
|
)
|
Change in fair value of investments in mortgage servicing rights
|
|
|
160,947
|
|
|
|
(44,192
|
)
|
|
|
(65,670
|
)
|
|
|
(155,495
|
)
|
(Gain) loss on settlement of mortgage loan origination derivative
instruments
|
|
|
(3,991
|
)
|
|
|
2,757
|
|
|
|
(1,234
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Gain on securitization of originated mortgage loans
|
|
|
8,757
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
8,757
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses
|
|
|
3,162
|
|
|
|
5,274
|
|
|
|
21,946
|
|
|
|
21,723
|
|
Incentive compensation to affiliate
|
|
|
29,731
|
|
|
|
23,848
|
|
|
|
94,900
|
|
|
|
81,373
|
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
|
(67,374
|
)
|
|
|
(1,865
|
)
|
|
|
(80,054
|
)
|
|
|
168,518
|
|
Interest income on residential mortgage loans, held-for sale
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
5,906
|
|
|
|
13,374
|
|
|
|
13,623
|
|
Limit on RMBS discount accretion related to called deals
|
|
|
(45,473
|
)
|
|
|
(2,914
|
)
|
|
|
(58,581
|
)
|
|
|
(28,652
|
)
|
Adjust consumer loans to level yield
|
|
|
734
|
|
|
|
(6,760
|
)
|
|
|
(21,181
|
)
|
|
|
(41,250
|
)
|
Core earnings of equity method investees:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excess mortgage servicing rights
|
|
|
2,669
|
|
|
|
4,468
|
|
|
|
13,183
|
|
|
|
13,691
|
|
Core Earnings
|
|
$
|
208,253
|
|
|
$
|
214,694
|
|
|
$
|
815,158
|
|
|
$
|
861,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain information in this press release constitutes as
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to
our call rights population. These statements are not historical facts.
They represent management's current expectations regarding future events
and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties, many of which
are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ
materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.
Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements contained herein. For a discussion of some of the risks and
important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see
the sections entitled "Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking
Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of
Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's annual
and quarterly reports and other filings filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website (www.newresi.com).
New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not
possible for New Residential to predict or assess the impact of every
factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained
in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained
herein speak only as of the date of this press release, and New
Residential expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any
updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein
to reflect any change in New Residential's expectations with regard
thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any
statement is based.
ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL
New Residential focuses on opportunistically investing in, and
actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The
Company primarily targets investments in mortgage servicing related
assets and other related opportunistic investments. New Residential is
organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate
investment trust ("REIT") for federal income tax purposes. The Company
is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global
investment management firm.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190212005432/en/
