[February 07, 2019] New Tolly Group Report Shows Redpine Wi-Fi plus Bluetooth SoCs Deliver Dramatically Lower Power Consumption Versus Competition for IoT Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redpine Signals®, Inc. today announced the results of a new Tolly Group test report that shows its RS9116 and RS14100 multi-protocol Wi-Fi plus Bluetooth solutions delivering dramatically lower power consumption than competing solutions from Cypress, Qualcomm and TI. The tests performed by the Tolly Group included Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) scenarios and benchmarked power consumption in Wi-Fi Standby Associated Mode, while running a secure TCP stack (with and without co-channel traffic) and in a multi- protocol scenario using Bluetooth Low Energy. In every test scenario, the power consumption of the Redpine Signals solutions was dramatically lower than the competition, delivering up to 25x lower power in Wi-Fi standby associated tests, up to 22x lower power in Wi-Fi TCP + TLS tests, and up to 15x lower power in multi-protocol Wi-Fi plus Bluetooth Low Energy tests. "Ultra-low power capabilities are critical for battery operated devices such as smart locks, wearables, tags and other IoT devices that need to be always connected to the network," said Venkat Mattela, CEO of Redpine Signals. "While competing solutions claim low power, only Redpine can truly deliver the industry's lowest power consumption for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth along with the highest level of security and robust connectivity. Redpine is now able to meet the critical low-power requirements demanded by IoT product designers in an integrated wireless connectivity solution." To view the complete Tolly Group test report, please visit this link.



RS14100 and RS9116

The RS14100 and RS9116 represent the industry's lowest-power wireless MCU and connectivity solutions for battery operated IoT devices. Both solutions implement multi-protocol wireless connectivity with dual-band (2.4/5 GHz) 802.11abgn Wi-Fi®, dual-mode Bluetooth® 5 and 802.15.4 which can be used for Thread or ZigBee® connectivity. The RS14100 features an ARM® Cortex®-M4F which can operate up to 180 MHz and includes up to 4 MB of flash for applications. Users can choose from various SoC and module packages based on their system requirements, including the industry's smallest integrated module at 4.6mm x 7.9mm. The WiSeConnect® embedded products provide high throughput with integrated wireless stacks, wireless profiles and networking stack. n-Link® hosted products interface to processors running Linux, Android or Windows operating systems. The RS14100 and the RS9116 feature a patent-pending 'big-little' architecture at every level including MCU, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and 802.15.4, providing optimized transitions between high-performance and low-power operating modes. This unique architecture enables the industry's lowest Wi-Fi standby associated power together with integrated Bluetooth 5 which has lower power than even stand-alone Bluetooth 5 devices. These ultra-low power capabilities enable battery-operated devices such as security cameras, smart locks, video doorbells, fitness bands, industrial sensors and location tags to have over 3-4x more battery life compared to competing solutions.

The RS14100 includes an "always-on" sensor-hub with hardware accelerators for voice-activity detection (VAD), vector filtering, interpolation and matrix multiplication, sensor data collection and capacitive touch. This enables new applications such as voice triggers for primary battery-operated devices. The RS14100 also supports a rich set of digital and analog peripherals including CAN, Ethernet, eMMC/SD Card, OpAmp, ADC, DAC and USB OTG. For more product information, please visit www.redpinesignals.com. About The Tolly Group

The Tolly Group provides IT users and vendors alike with independent, objective, hands-on testing, benchmarking services and consulting designed to illuminate differences between strategic products/services and help IT buyers make informed technology decisions. For additional information, visit http://www.tolly.com. About Redpine Signals, Inc.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Redpine Signals, Inc., is a wireless semiconductor and system solutions company focused on providing innovative, ultra-low power, multi-protocol products for IoT applications. Redpine Signals' product portfolio includes SoCs, modules and devices that support dual-band 802.11n, dual-mode Bluetooth 5, 802.15.4/ZigBee/Thread, 802.11p (V2X), security processor, and embedded ARM Cortex-M4. Redpine Signals product families consist of Wireless Connectivity (n-Link & WiSeConnect), Wireless Secure MCU (WiSeMCU™), Edge-intelligent MCUs (SmartMCU™), and V2X communication (WaveCombo™). Press Contact:

Kelly Karr

Email: kelly.karr@redpinesignals.com

Phone: +1 408-718-9350 Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Redpine Signals, n-Link, and WiSeConnect are registered trademarks, and SmartMCU, WiSeMCU, and WaveCombo are trademarks of Redpine Signals, Inc. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-tolly-group-report-shows-redpine-wi-fi-plus-bluetooth-socs-deliver-dramatically-lower-power-consumption-versus-competition-for-iot-applications-300791395.html SOURCE Redpine Signals, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]