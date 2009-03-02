[February 06, 2019] New MiX Telematics ELD Extension Improves Payroll Management

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiX Telematics , a leading global provider of fleet and asset management solutions, today announced an extension to its class-leading Hours of Service ELD solution – Time Entry. Time Entry is the result of MiX listening closely to the needs of its ELD customers who were looking for more effective driver payroll management.

With Time Entry, customers are provided with a tool to extract more detailed activity data from the Hours of Service solution. There are several benefits to this including: Improved accuracy of payroll data;

Saving time with less paperwork;

Reducing fraudulent payroll claims;

Reducing payroll leakage;

Improvig payroll business process efficiency.



“MiX recognizes that payroll management accuracy and efficiency is a big challenge for transport carriers, especially on top of managing the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Hours of Service compliance requirements for their commercial drivers. With the introduction of Time Entry, operations supervisors have a more detailed real-time view of what drivers are doing when they are not driving,” said Catherine Lewis, Executive Vice President of Technology at MiX Telematics. “For both the driver and operations manager, accuracy of DOT HOS data is key to enabling greater payroll efficiencies and for drivers to be paid accurately and on time,” Lewis added. “MiX looks forward to engaging our ELD customers and helping them with this addition to our world-class telematics solution.”

About MiX Telematics MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than 736,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com . For further information:

