[February 06, 2019] New APC by Schneider Electric NetBotz® Monitoring and Management System Enhances Physical Security at the Edge with Integrated Surveillance, Sensing, and Access Control

Combination of video clip capture and badge rack access control helps facility and IT managers protect edge data centers and maintain compliance

Expansive security and environmental monitoring downstream of only a single IP address reduces complexity and speeds installation MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the new APC NetBotz® Monitoring and Management System to bring enhanced monitoring, management, and control to IT environments. The new NetBotz appliance lineup features NetBotz Rack Monitor 750 and the NetBotz Camera Pod 165. Continuing 20 years of innovation in data center and IT environment monitoring, the NetBotz 750 introduces a powerful new software platform and simplified sensor management, as the first line of defense against IT downtime. Designed to provide IT professionals with the visibility and monitoring needed to contend with physical and environmental threats to edge data centers, such as high heat and humidity, water leaks, smoke and fire, as well as theft and accidental errors by people with access to the physical infrastructure. As an EcoStruxure™ Ready device, alerts and sensor data from multiple NetBotz monitoring units can be managed centrally in the cloud-based DCIM platform, EcoStruxure IT. "IT equipment has become so resilient in recent years that people sometimes forget how much the environment matters," said Ron Catanzaro, Vice President of Rack Systems and NetBotz, Schneider Electric. "With the proliferation of edge networks today, IT is frequently deployed in atypical compute locations with high foot traffic and unpredictable environmental conditions, so it is critical to introduce sensing, surveillance, and access control. The next generation of NetBotz is the solution eady to protect these highly specialized environments."



Organizations lose as much as $100 million a year to downtime, according to Infonetics Research, and common environmental risks like leaks, high heat, and humidity accounted for 11 percent of all data center outages in a calendar year. Building on the best-in-class security and environmental monitoring of the current NetBotz product suite, the features of the next generation product line include:

Integrated surveillance, sensing, and badge access control requiring only a single IP address simplifies management and speeds installation;

requiring only a single IP address simplifies management and speeds installation; New high definition, low-light cameras provide the enhanced visibility required to mitigate unique edge data center threats;

provide the enhanced visibility required to mitigate unique edge data center threats; Video clip capture based on alerts like motion detected or door opened reduces complexity in managing surveillance footage;

based on alerts like motion detected or door opened reduces complexity in managing surveillance footage; Combination of badge rack access control and clip capture provides a powerful audit trail, helping organizations maintain compliance with various data standards bodies;

provides a powerful audit trail, helping organizations maintain compliance with various data standards bodies; Native support for wireless sensors speeds installation, eliminating the rigid cabling infrastructure typically required of environmental monitoring. The NetBotz Rack Monitor 750 and Camera Pod 165 are available now. The NetBotz 250, which was launched in October 2016, will continue as the entry-level environmental monitoring solution. For more information on the NetBotz product line, please visit our Security and Environmental Monitoring web page. About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment. www.schneider-electric.com Related resources: Introduction to the NetBotz product line

Environmental monitoring eGuide

Schneider Electric edge computing Hashtags: #NetBotz #EcoStruxure #EdgeComputing #LifeIsOn SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

