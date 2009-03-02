|
New intoPIX FlinQ™ Image Technology Empowers Next Generation DM NVX™ Network AV
- ISE - intoPIX, the leading provider of innovative image
processing and video compression technologies developed a new codec
called FlinQ in partnership with Crestron, the global leader of
workplace and advanced smart homes technology. FlinQ empowers the second
generation of Crestron DM NVX AV-over-IP solutions to deliver flawless
video and still images over a standard 1 Gb network. The new intoPIX
FlinQ technology is now available in all new Crestron DM NVX models, and
via a free firmware upgrade for currently installed systems.
intoPIX FlinQ incorporates patented technologies that offer new
capabilities to distribute flawless video content by leveraging existing
IT infrastructures and networks with very low power consumption and
safeguarding micro-second latency. Delivering Flawless Link Quality from
source to display without requiring heavy and expensive bandwidth, FlinQ
enables seamless distribution of any type of content, whether fine text,
computer graphics, Excel spreadsheets, gaming, or natural video. FlinQ
supports any resolution including 4K or 8K, color depth, or frame rate,
and is fully compatible with High Dynamic Range video and displays.
"We are pleased to elevate our long standing partnership with intoPIX,"
said Alex Peras, Crestron Digital Media Product Manager. "Thanks to an
outstanding collaboration with intoPIX, DM NVX is now able to deliver
images comparable to the direct source utilizing a standard 1Gb Network."
The new DM NVX featuring intoPIX FlinQ technology will bepresented in
the Crestron booth at ISE in Amsterdam, from February 5-8 in Hall-2,
Stand C20.
About intoPIX
intoPIX is an innovative technology provider of compression, image
processing, and security solutions to audiovisual equipment
manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality
image experience and have developed FPGA IP-cores and software tools
that enable leading edge TICO and JPEG2000 compression, security, video
over IP, and hardware enforcement. More information on our company,
customers, and products can be found on www.intopix.com.
About Crestron
At Crestron we build the technology that integrates technology. Our
automation and control solutions for homes and buildings let people
control entire environments with the push of a button, integrating
systems such as AV, lighting, shading, security, BMS and HVAC to provide
greater comfort, convenience and security. All of our products are
designed and built to work together as a complete system, enabling you
to monitor, manage and control everything from one platform.
Our products are backed by more than 90 fully-staffed offices that
provide 24 x 7 x 365 sales, technical, and training support across the
globe. In addition to its World Headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey,
Crestron has sales and support offices throughout the U.S., Canada,
Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. Discover Crestron by
visiting www.crestron.com.
