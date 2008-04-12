|
|[February 04, 2019]
|
New Milliken Performance and Protective Textiles Website Presents Full Scope of Textile Expertise
Today, Milliken (News - Alert), a renowned global leader in performance and protective
textiles, debuts a new website unifying the manufacturer's diverse
textiles portfolio built on 154 years of industry experience and
award-winning research and development. Under the overarching
Performance and Protective Textiles Division, Milliken serves a range of
industries, including apparel, automotive and transportation, building
and infrastructure, hospitality, industrial, military, interiors, and
protective markets.
"Milliken is synonymous with credibility within textiles," shares Jeff
Price, president of the Milliken Performance and Protective Textiles
Division. "Milliken innovations speak for themselves, and this website
helps convey our story and fortify our reputation in a cohesive online
platform."
Showcasing a breadth of capabilities, the website refines the division's
marketplace presence and highlights the extensive and successful history
of Milliken textiles. One of the largest American-based textile
manufacturers still in existence with 26 facilities across the world,
Milliken combines a legacy of quality and expertise with cutting-edge
technology for the global textile market. In addition to the breadth of
textile products, Milliken also applies its award-winning research and
design capabilities to collaborate with customers to solve their unique
complex problems.
The website (textiles.milliken.com)
presents the Milliken textiles portfolio in a customer-centric manner
for enhanced understanding. Customers can navigate by market or search
key performance characteristics to find solutions that best fit their
needs. Users can also learn more about the innovations and technologies
that drive Milliken's suite of textiles solutions and power its research
and development capabilities.
Milliken textiles are deigned to perform, but they also are designed to
contribute responsibly to the environment. From concept to production,
sustainable measures are intentionally incorporated throughout the
process. In fact, many of the division's manufacturing facilities carry
ISO 14001 certification - the highest global standard for environmental
responsibility.
"Milliken's Performance and Protective Textiles website displays the
value of Milliken front and center. We are enhancing our world through
well-thought-out products, crafted to fill a need and manufactured
responsibly," Price concludes. "Our keen attention to detail and
unsurpassed quality result in superior textiles that add value to
people's lives."
About Milliken Performance and Protective Textiles
Drawing on more than 154 years of award-winning research and
development, the Performance and Protective Textile Division of
American-based Milliken offers a diverse portfolio of technical textiles
serving a broad range of global markets, including apparel, automotive
and transportation, building and infrastructure, hospitality,
industrial, military, specialty interiors, and protective workwear.
Focused on enhancing the performance, heightening the protection and
advancing the sustainability of fabrics, Milliken manufactures superior
solutions and develops leading innovations that add value to everyday
life. Learn more at textiles.milliken.com.
About Milliken
Milliken has been solving everyday problems with innovative solutions
for more than 150 years. Our research, design and manufacturing
expertise reaches across a breadth of disciplines including specialty
chemicals, floor covering, and performance and protective textiles. An
unwavering commitment to ethics guides our work to redefine how we add
strength and protection to products, how we infuse vibrancy and color
into our surroundings, and how we care for the environment. For us,
success is when discoveries made within Milliken help us all have more
meaningful connections with the world. Discover Milliken at www.milliken.com,
and join us on Facebook,
Instagram,
LinkedIn and Twitter.
