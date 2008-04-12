[February 04, 2019] New Milliken Performance and Protective Textiles Website Presents Full Scope of Textile Expertise

Today, Milliken (News - Alert) , a renowned global leader in performance and protective textiles, debuts a new website unifying the manufacturer's diverse textiles portfolio built on 154 years of industry experience and award-winning research and development. Under the overarching Performance and Protective Textiles Division, Milliken serves a range of industries, including apparel, automotive and transportation, building and infrastructure, hospitality, industrial, military, interiors, and protective markets. "Milliken is synonymous with credibility within textiles," shares Jeff Price, president of the Milliken Performance and Protective Textiles Division. "Milliken innovations speak for themselves, and this website helps convey our story and fortify our reputation in a cohesive online platform." Showcasing a breadth of capabilities, the website refines the division's marketplace presence and highlights the extensive and successful history of Milliken textiles. One of the largest American-based textile manufacturers still in existence with 26 facilities across the world, Milliken combines a legacy of quality and expertise with cutting-edge technology for the global textile market. In addition to the breadth of textile products, Milliken also applies its award-winning research and design capabilities to collaborate with customers to solve their unique complex problems. The website (textiles.milliken.com) presents the Milliken textiles portfolio in a customer-centric manner for enhanced understanding. Customers can navigate by market or search key performance characteristics to find solutions that best fit their needs. Users can also learn more about the innovations and technologies that drive Milliken's suite of textiles solutions and power its research and development capabilities. Milliken textiles are deigned to perform, but they also are designed to contribute responsibly to the environment. From concept to production, sustainable measures are intentionally incorporated throughout the process. In fact, many of the division's manufacturing facilities carry ISO 14001 certification - the highest global standard for environmental responsibility.



"Milliken's Performance and Protective Textiles website displays the value of Milliken front and center. We are enhancing our world through well-thought-out products, crafted to fill a need and manufactured responsibly," Price concludes. "Our keen attention to detail and unsurpassed quality result in superior textiles that add value to people's lives." About Milliken Performance and Protective Textiles

Drawing on more than 154 years of award-winning research and development, the Performance and Protective Textile Division of American-based Milliken offers a diverse portfolio of technical textiles serving a broad range of global markets, including apparel, automotive and transportation, building and infrastructure, hospitality, industrial, military, specialty interiors, and protective workwear. Focused on enhancing the performance, heightening the protection and advancing the sustainability of fabrics, Milliken manufactures superior solutions and develops leading innovations that add value to everyday life. Learn more at textiles.milliken.com. About Milliken Milliken has been solving everyday problems with innovative solutions for more than 150 years. Our research, design and manufacturing expertise reaches across a breadth of disciplines including specialty chemicals, floor covering, and performance and protective textiles. An unwavering commitment to ethics guides our work to redefine how we add strength and protection to products, how we infuse vibrancy and color into our surroundings, and how we care for the environment. For us, success is when discoveries made within Milliken help us all have more meaningful connections with the world. Discover Milliken at www.milliken.com, and join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005110/en/

