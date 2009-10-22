[February 01, 2019] New Small Business Resources Hub Helps Establish DSM USA As A Top Place To Build A Business

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership has launched a new Small Business Resources Hub to help small businesses grow. The Hub provides a one-stop-shop for small businesses to find resources relating to legal, accounting, finance, marketing, networking, staffing and hiring and more. The creation of The Hub was the result of research-based decision-making that helped determine how to most effectively serve small businesses in Greater Des Moines (DSM). The Hub provides a wealth of resources and helps build on DSM's status as a great place to grow a small business, including technology companies that would be considered high growth-startup companies. DSM has been named the #8 Best City to Find Small Business Jobs by ZipRecruiter, the #7 Best City for Business and Careers by Forbes, the #2 Best American City to Work in Tech by SmartAsset and one of "Five Up-and-Coming Tech Hotspots" by Livability.



"DSM USA has been recognized by multiple national publications as a great place to start and grow a business," said Jay Byers, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. "The Small Business Resources Hub will help continue to strengthen and grow the small business and startup ecosystem in the region." The Hub is easy to use, with categories organized based on research to help determine what is most useful for small businesses and how they can best find those resources. Small business owners who need advice can also find contact information for small business and startup company mentors who work at The Partnership.

